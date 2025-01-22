Business Standard

Get smartphones home delivered in 10 mins: Blinkit's latest q-commerce deal

Get smartphones home delivered in 10 mins: Blinkit's latest q-commerce deal

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the q-commerce platform has partnered with Xiaomi and Nokia to deliver their bestselling range in parts of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru

Blinkit

Blinkit already delivers iPhone in select locations. (Photo: Shuttetstock)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit will now deliver smartphones and feature phones delivered to your home within 10 minutes, CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced on Tuesday. The Zomato-owned platform already delivers iPhone in select locations.
 
“We’ve partnered with Xiaomi and Nokia to deliver their bestselling range in parts of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru,” Dhindsa said in a post on X.
 
Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, iPhone 16, and Nokia 105 are already available on the Blinkit app. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI on most of these phones, he said.
 
On January 10, Dhindsa announced that Blinkit will widen its electronics offerings, which will include high-value items like laptops, monitors, and printers. The move was to counter q-commerce rivals Flipkart Minutes and Bigbasket’s BB Now, which already deliver expensive electronics within minutes.
 
 
“Currently live in Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Most of these will be delivered by our large order fleet. We’ll be adding a lot more brands and their products very soon,” Dhindsa said in a post on X.

10-minute delivery race

  Swiggy Instamart, Zomato’s Blinkit, BigBasket’s BBNow, and Zepto are engaged in a highly competitive q-commerce market, launching separate platforms for food and healthcare.
 
Earlier this month, Blinkit launched its 10-minute ambulance service through a pilot in Gurugram. BigBasket CEO and co-founder Hari Menon also announced the launch of quick food and medicine delivery services in 2025.
 
Amazon, whose marketplace has been challenged by q-commerce platforms, also began trials for delivering grocery items within 15 minutes or less in December 2024, entering direct competition with local companies like Blinkit and Swiggy’s Instamart.

