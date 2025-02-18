Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech wrap Feb 18: JioTele OS launched, Apple iPhone SE 4, Realme P3 series

Tech wrap Feb 18: JioTele OS launched, Apple iPhone SE 4, Realme P3 series

Jio announces JioTele OS. Apple iPhone SE launch. Realme P3 series 5G launched in India. Xiaomi 15 series unveiling on March 2. Nothing Phone 3a series. OnePlus 13 Mini. Grok-3 model

Reliance Jio has introduced JioTele OS, a new operating system tailored for Smart TVs. The company stated that the OS has been developed to cater to the preferences of Indian users. The goal of JioTele OS is to enhance accessibility for Smart TV users in India while providing a broader selection of regional content.
   
Apple is preparing for a special product launch on February 19, where the spotlight is expected to be on the next-generation iPhone SE. The fourth-generation model is likely to undergo a significant redesign, offering a more contemporary look compared to its predecessor. Alongside its updated design, the device is expected to feature notable enhancements in performance, camera capabilities, and other key areas.
 
 

Realme has introduced the P3 series 5G smartphones in India, comprising two models: Realme P3 5G and P3x 5G. The P3 Pro variant features a distinct luminous colour-changing fibre back panel, while the P3x is the first smartphone to incorporate the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G chipset.
   
Xiaomi has confirmed that it will globally unveil the Xiaomi 15 series smartphones on March 2, just before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. While the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro debuted in China last year, there is speculation about the introduction of an Ultra variant. Xiaomi India's official X (formerly Twitter) handle also reshared the announcement, hinting that the series might soon arrive in India.
   
The Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to include a "Pro" model alongside the base variant. As per a report from Smartprix, the lineup will consist of two devices: the standard Phone 3a and the higher-end Phone 3a Pro. It remains unclear whether the Pro model will serve as a successor to last year’s Phone 2a Plus or if it will be an entirely new product.
   
OnePlus is reportedly working on a compact smartphone, potentially an addition to its flagship OnePlus 13 series. According to a report by 9To5Google, the device is expected to be called the OnePlus 13 Mini and may feature a battery comparable to that of the OnePlus 13 flagship model.
   
Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has introduced the upgraded Grok-3 model. The latest version of the chatbot technology has been described by Musk as the “smartest AI on Earth.”
   
OpenAI is evaluating the possibility of granting special voting rights to its non-profit board as a safeguard against hostile takeovers. This move aims to ensure that the board retains its authority while the company faces an unsolicited acquisition attempt from Elon Musk, as reported by the Financial Times.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

