Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM ISTEN Hindi

Xiaomi Pad 7 launching in India on January 10: Expected specifications

Xiaomi Pad 7 launching in India on January 10: Expected specifications

Xiaomi may launch dedicated accessories such as a stylus pen and folio keyboard for the Xiaomi Pad 7 tablet as well

Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7 (Image: Amazon)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the next-generation Xiaomi Pad tablet in India on January 10. The Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched in the company's home country in October featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip and an Android 15-based user interface. 
 
Xiaomi Pad 7's product listing page is now live on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The graphics on this page suggest that Xiaomi may launch additional accessories for the tablet such as a folio case with a keyboard and a stylus pen.
 
Xiaomi Pad 7: What to expect
 
Launched in China earlier this year, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 System-on-Chip (SoC), coupled with up to 12GB RAM. The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 7 will likely feature specifications mirroring the Chinese counterpart with minor changes.
 

The Pad 7 sports an 11.2-inch LCD display of 3200x2136 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness level of 800 nits, the display also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR on supported content. As for the camera, the tablet features a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. The tablet features an 8850mAh battery and supports 45W fast-wired charging. Additionally, the tablet runs on an Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS two user interface.
 
Xiaomi Pad 7: Expected specifications
  • Display: 11.2-inch LCD display, 3200x2136 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 8850mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2
  • Speakers: Stereo
  • Connectivity: WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.4

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

