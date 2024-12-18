Poco M7 Pro and C75 5G smartphones launched in India: Check price, offers

China’s Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has launched the M7 Pro 5G smartphone in India alongside the budget-friendly C75 5G smartphone. The mid-range M7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra, while the C75 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 – the same processor used in Xiaomi’s budget Redmi A4 5G smartphone.
Poco M7 Pro 5G: Price, variants, and availability
- 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 14,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 16,999
Colours: Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, Olive Twilight
Availability: December 20 on Flipkart
Offers: Rs 1,000 bank discount on select cards, no-interest EMI up to 3 months
Poco C75 5G: Price, variants, and availability
- 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 7,999
Colours: Aqua Bliss, Enchanted Green, Silver Stardust
Availability: December 19 on Flipkart
Poco M7 Pro 5G: Specifications
The Poco M7 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and will receive two years of Android updates and four years of security patches.
For photography, the Poco M7 Pro features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor along with a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is equipped with a 20MP selfie camera.
Poco C75 5G: Specifications
The Poco C75 5G comes with a 6.88-inch display with a resolution of 1640×720 and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Like the M7 Pro, the Poco C75 runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and will get two years of Android updates and four years of security patches. For imaging, it has a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.