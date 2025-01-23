Business Standard

YouTube brings new experimental features for Premium users: Check details

Some YouTube Premium features from the Android app such as Picture-in-Picture view for Shorts are now available on the iOS app as well

YouTube Premium features

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

YouTube has announced new experimental features for its premium subscribers. This includes higher-quality audio on music videos, faster playback options and several new features for YouTube on iOS that were limited to the Android version of the app. The company also said that Premium members can now opt-in to multiple experimental features at once, instead of one at a time.
 
YouTube Premium: New experimental features
  • High-quality audio: YouTube has announced that Premium subscribers can now stream music videos with higher-quality 256kbps audio for more clarity and depth in sound.
  • Faster playback speeds: Soon, YouTube Premium subscribers will have their playback speed options expanded with the inclusion of 4x speed on mobile devices.
  • Picture-in-Picture for Shorts: Launched on the Android app last year, the option for watching YouTube Shorts in Picture-in-Picture view (PiP) is coming to YouTube Premium users on iOS. The feature will allow users to watch the short-format video content on YouTube in a floating minimised window while browsing other apps.
  • Smart Downloads for YouTube Shorts on iOS: Based on users' viewing preferences, the YouTube app on iOS will automatically select YouTube Shorts and download them for offline viewing.
  • "Jump ahead" on web: Launched last year for the YouTube mobile app, the Jump Ahead feature is now available on the web version of the platform for Premium subscribers. When the user double-taps on the video player to skip ahead, they will get a new Jump Ahead Button which will take them directly to "the best part" of the video. YouTube said that this feature uses a combination of artificial intelligence and viewership data to determine which is the best and the most viewed section of the video.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

