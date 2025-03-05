Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
YouTube evaluates Netflix-like UI on TV with option for in-app purchases

YouTube evaluates Netflix-like UI on TV with option for in-app purchases

Reportedly, YouTube is working on a major overhaul for its smart TV app, aiming to integrate third-party content akin to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Google’s video streaming platform YouTube is evaluating a redesigned version of its app for smart TVs, which would be akin to Netflix. According to a report by The Verge, citing The Information, the redesign is expected to bring paid content from third-party services directly onto the app's home screen, making it easier for users to discover and subscribe to additional streaming options.
 
In select countries, YouTube already offers a “Primetime Channels” option, allowing users to subscribe to services like Max, Paramount+, and Crunchyroll through the Movies and TV section. However, it has been some time since YouTube expanded its third-party offerings.
 
 
Meanwhile, platforms like Prime Video already surface content from external services—including Apple TV+—across various sections of the app, such as the home page. Users can subscribe to these services directly through the app, and YouTube is reportedly looking to adopt a similar model.

Blending YouTube and third-party content
 
Kurt Wilms, Senior Director of Product Management at YouTube, explained the company's vision for this redesign. Wilms reportedly told The Information: "The vision is that when you come to our app and you're looking for a show, it'll just blend away whether that show is from a Primetime Channel or that show is from a creator."  ALSO READ: YouTube top platform for podcasts with over 1 bn viewers a month, says exec
 
This means that third-party content teasers—including autoplaying previews—could appear on YouTube's home screen when users launch the app. While YouTube has not officially confirmed the timeline for the redesign, the report suggests that the updated interface could roll out in the "next few months."

