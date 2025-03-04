Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Nasa's SPHEREx and PUNCH missions delayed; Know about the next launch date

Nasa's SPHEREx and PUNCH missions delayed; Know about the next launch date

Nasa's SPHEREx and PUNCH missions have been delayed to March 6, allowing the agency more time to complete vehicle processing and prelaunch checkouts

NASA

Image: Bloomberg

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After multiple delays, NASA has once again postponed the highly anticipated launches of the SPHEREx and PUNCH missions. Originally set to lift off on February 27, these missions have already faced three reschedules, leaving space enthusiasts eagerly awaiting a new launch date.
 
The launch is now scheduled to take place at 10:09 p.m. EST (7:09 p.m. PST) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, on March 6. The live broadcast will take place at 9.15 pm and will be streamed live on Nasa+.
 
The SPHEREx mission aims to enhance the understanding of what happened in the first second after the big bang and search for key ingredients for life in our galaxy. The PUNCH mission will help in improving the observation of the Sun’s corona as it transitions into the solar wind.  Also read: IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE
 
 
These missions have been already delayed thrice, and were originally scheduled to be launched on February 27. Both the payloads will be launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which had earlier been postponed to Tuesday (March 4) for launch. Now, the pair will remain Earth-bound until Thursday (March 6).

About SPHEREx mission

The Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) is a large, white, conical probe which is built to image wide views of the universe in infrared wavelengths. This space telescope will work similarly to the James Webb Space Telescope, but the latest telescope will have a much more zoomed-out perspective.

About PUNCH mission

Made up of a small constellation of four satellites, the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) is a solar dynamics mission that will study things like coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, the solar wind and the sun's corona. CMEs are of particular interest to astronomers as this phenomena can cause space weather events that might lead to radio blackouts on Earth.
 

More From This Section

OnePlus Red Rush Days

OnePlus 'Red Rush Days' sale: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung previews Galaxy S25 Edge, Project Moohan at MWC 2025: Take a look

Deepseek, Nvidia

US trade rules breached? Singapore detains three in Nvidia GPU crackdown

Copilot Plus PC, DeepSeek

Microsoft enhances Copilot+ PCs with distilled Deepseek R1 models: Details

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series AI laptops available for pre-reserve in India

Topics : NASA California Satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Ind vs Aus Toss TimeIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon