YouTube Music to get 'hum to search' feature on iOS app: Know details

The feature is gradually rolling out for iPhone users while there has been no confirmation about the availability on the Android app

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Google is reportedly adding a new song search feature to YouTube Music. According to a report by Android Authority, YouTube Music App on iOS has a new song search icon, right next to the voice search option for select users. This new icon allows users to play, sing or hum a song for initiating the search to find that specific music track in the YouTube Music library. 
According to the report, the feature is gradually rolling out to the iOS app of YouTube Music and will be available to all iPhone users in the coming days. Although there is no information regarding the roll-out plan for the Android app, there are alternatives available. A similar feature is available on the YouTube app for Android. clicking on the Voice Search option in the YouTube app allows users to toggle between Voice and Song search from top of the screen. 
Google also provides an option to search for a song by humming or singing in the Google Voice search. Alternatively, Android smartphone users can use Google Assistant to identify a song by playing, singing, or humming. For Pixel phones, Google has an integrated Now Playing feature that when enabled, automatically identifies the song playing around the device and displays it on the lock screen. 
Earlier, it was reported that Google is working on enhancing the podcast listening experience on YouTube Music. The music streaming platform will likely get a new "Trim Silence" feature which can automatically detect pauses within a podcast and skip over them. This feature is already available on Google Podcast and is expected to roll out soon on the YouTube Music app as well.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

