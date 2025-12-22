Monday, December 22, 2025 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
YouTube tests interface changes across Music app and Shorts feed: Details

YouTube tests interface changes across Music app and Shorts feed: Details

YouTube is testing a redesigned Now Playing screen in Music and a new Dislike option in Shorts, which aims to simplify controls and make feedback clearer for users

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

YouTube is reportedly testing a few new design changes across its apps, including YouTube Music and YouTube Shorts. According to a report by 9To5Google, these updates are still being tested and are not available to all users yet. However, they offer a preview of how Google may update the look and everyday experience of its apps in the future.
 
Alongside changes to the YouTube Music player, the company is also experimenting with how users give feedback on Shorts, including a Dislike button to make recommendations clearer and easier to manage.

YouTube Music’s Now Playing screen: Details

According to the report, YouTube Music has been testing different versions of its Now Playing screen on both Android and iOS. The most recent change is a new design for the “Song” and “Video” switcher, which replaces text with clear icons. As per the report, this makes the switcher easier to spot and use, while still keeping a familiar feature that long-time users rely on.
 
 
The main controls, progress bar and carousel remain in their usual positions. However, the progress bar now has rounded edges and no visible playhead. When users scrub through a track, the bar becomes thicker, making it easier to follow. The report noted that this design is closer to the main YouTube app and gives the player a more modern look.
 
The report added that the major change appears at the bottom of the Now Playing screen. YouTube Music has removed the separate Lyrics and Related tabs, leaving just a single tab named after the album, playlist or mix that is currently playing. Lyrics have been moved into the carousel, which should make them easier and faster to access, while related content can now be opened by tapping on the song title. According to the report, this layout lets users view the playback controls and the queue on the same screen, although it also means that some familiar options have been repositioned. 

YouTube Shorts tests a new Dislike option

According to a note shared on YouTube’s support page, the company is also testing a change to the Dislike button on YouTube Shorts. YouTube said it has noticed that many users use “Dislike” and “Not Interested” in the same way or are not always clear about the difference between the two. To address this, the platform is experimenting with combining both options into a single thumbs-down action.
 
As part of this test, the thumbs-down option is placed inside the three-dot menu on Shorts. Some users will see it labelled as “Dislike,” while others will see it labelled “Not Interested.” When users tap the thumbs-down option, they may also be shown a short feedback survey, similar to the current “Not Interested”. 
 
The support page noted that these tests are meant to make it easier for users to control their recommendations and share feedback. However, as with other experiments, it may take some time before YouTube decides whether to roll out the change more widely.
 

