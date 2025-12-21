Business that's hiring as AI race hots up: GCCs outpace IT giants

Global capability centres (GCCs) in India are poised to outpace traditional information technology (IT) service providers this year, emerging as the primary engine for technology hiring and digital transformation. While legacy giants face stagnant growth and macroeconomic headwinds, GCCs are shifting their focus from basic operations to “high-table” strategic AI initiatives. In this new landscape, the ability to move beyond AI pilots and reskill the workforce has become the ultimate survival metric.

Overall tech hiring is expected to stagnate in FY26 to about 5.8 million, according to data from UnearthInsights. Of that lot, GCCs may add 130,000 to 150,000 people