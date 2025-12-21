Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Business that's hiring as AI race hots up: GCCs outpace IT giants

Business that's hiring as AI race hots up: GCCs outpace IT giants

GCCs outpace traditional IT giants in taking in talent as they pivot from basic operations to strategic AI, marking a decisive shift from maintenance to modernisation

artificial intelligence, AI,
premium

As GCCs take up specialised roles such as artificial intelligence (AI), they are hiring engineers with specialised skills | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Avik Das Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global capability centres (GCCs) in India are poised to outpace traditional information technology (IT) service providers this year, emerging as the primary engine for technology hiring and digital transformation.  While legacy giants face stagnant growth and macroeconomic headwinds, GCCs are shifting their focus from basic operations to “high-table” strategic AI initiatives. In this new landscape, the ability to move beyond AI pilots and reskill the workforce has become the ultimate survival metric. 
Overall tech hiring is expected to stagnate in FY26 to about 5.8 million, according to data from UnearthInsights. Of that lot, GCCs may add 130,000 to 150,000 people
Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian investments into GCC information technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon