HP Pavilion x360 review: Modest 2-in-1 laptop good for basic everyday use

The HP Pavilion x360 is a convertible laptop in the thin-and-lightweight category, powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor (review unit). It features a pale rose gold colour, which looks novel compared to the generic black, grey and blue options that most other laptops in its segment usually come with. HP has used a mix of metal and plastic in the construction, but the overall finish and texture on the laptop is uniform with metallic finish even on the plastic parts. Therefore, on the face of it, the HP Pavilion x360 looks premium from all sides and angles.

The HP Pavilion x360 measures 17mm in thickness and weighs at 1.41 kg. For a laptop, these figures are not astounding but modest. Portability is not an issue here, but the overall dimensions and weight are not tuned for its tablet form factor – the device feels thick and heavy in tablet mode. That said, the HP Pavilion x360 has fine ergonomics for a laptop but not for a two-in-one device.

Not just the design, the display on the HP Pavilion x360 is suited for use in laptop mode and not in tablet mode. It is a 14-inch touchscreen panel, stretched in 16:9 aspect ratio. The conventional aspect ratio is both tall (in vertical orientation) and wide (in horizontal orientation). Therefore, unless you use both the hands, it is difficult to use in tablet mode irrespective of the display orientation. The display lid moves all the way back, which is fundamental for all convertible devices. Here, however, the display hinge plays a spoilsport since it is on the tighter side. Therefore, to move the lid, you need one hand to hold the bottom side of the device and another to move the display.

In terms of quality, the display is underwhelming. It is a glossy IPS LCD unit of fullHD resolution with modest brightness (250 nits). The display is comfortable to read in indoor environments only. In the outdoors, it is difficult to read due to reflections on its glossy glass and limited brightness. As for the colours, the display is neither rich nor accurate. For routine everyday use, however, it is not bad. Lifting the HP Pavilion x360 experience are the dual stereo speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The speakers are clear and balanced. These are not loud, yet deliver a good experience in routine everyday use, in both laptop and tablet modes.

Coming to the performance, the HP Pavilion x360 delivers a balanced mix of power and efficiency. It is good for everyday use and shows no lag or sign of slowdown after extended usage. Though capable of handling power- and- graphics intensive workloads, it is not suited for heavy workloads such as gaming and multimedia editing.

On the software side, the HP Pavilion x360 boots Windows 11 (Home) operating system with support for Windows Hello – powered by a fingerprint scanner, which is available below the keyboard. The device comes pre-loaded with a lifetime subscription of Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021. Besides, there is McAfee LiveSafe anti-virus pre-installed on a 30-day trial basis. On top, there is a ton of applications from HP to add zing to everyday experience, especially with regard to use at the workplace. For example, there is a dedicated video tool to add background effects and improve picture quality in video calls and conferences. Likewise, there are audio-related tools to improve audio experience in loud outdoor environments.

Rounding off the device is a modest on-battery time of about seven hours on routine everyday usage. The HP Pavilion x360 has a proprietary charging port, which supports fast charging. Thankfully, there is a 1 x USB-C v3.2 with support for USB power delivery for charging. Speaking of ports, there are 2 x USB type-A (5Gbps signalling), 1 x headphone/microphone combo, and 1 x HDMI 2.1.

HP Pavilion x360: Specifications

Category Thin and Light Display 14-inch FHD touchscreen Audio B&O-powered dual speakers Processor Intel i5-1335U, integrated Iris XE Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (onboard) Storage 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 3-cell 43Wh Li-Ion OS Windows 11 (Home)

Verdict

The HP Pavilion x360 is a modest convertible device good for basic everyday use. It has a thin-and-lightweight construction, touchscreen with support for stylus, backlit keyboard, and latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor. At Rs, 83,999, however, it is on the expensive side of the price spectrum since there is no parameter where the device truly shines.