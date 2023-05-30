close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HP Pavilion x360 review: Modest 2-in-1 laptop good for basic everyday use

At Rs, 83,999, the HP Pavilion x360 seems to be on the expensive side of the price spectrum since there is no parameter where the device truly shines

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
HP Pavilion x360

HP Pavilion x360 2023

4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The HP Pavilion x360 is a convertible laptop in the thin-and-lightweight category, powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor (review unit). It features a pale rose gold colour, which looks novel compared to the generic black, grey and blue options that most other laptops in its segment usually come with. HP has used a mix of metal and plastic in the construction, but the overall finish and texture on the laptop is uniform with metallic finish even on the plastic parts. Therefore, on the face of it, the HP Pavilion x360 looks premium from all sides and angles.

The HP Pavilion x360 measures 17mm in thickness and weighs at 1.41 kg. For a laptop, these figures are not astounding but modest. Portability is not an issue here, but the overall dimensions and weight are not tuned for its tablet form factor – the device feels thick and heavy in tablet mode. That said, the HP Pavilion x360 has fine ergonomics for a laptop but not for a two-in-one device.

Not just the design, the display on the HP Pavilion x360 is suited for use in laptop mode and not in tablet mode. It is a 14-inch touchscreen panel, stretched in 16:9 aspect ratio. The conventional aspect ratio is both tall (in vertical orientation) and wide (in horizontal orientation). Therefore, unless you use both the hands, it is difficult to use in tablet mode irrespective of the display orientation. The display lid moves all the way back, which is fundamental for all convertible devices. Here, however, the display hinge plays a spoilsport since it is on the tighter side. Therefore, to move the lid, you need one hand to hold the bottom side of the device and another to move the display.

In terms of quality, the display is underwhelming. It is a glossy IPS LCD unit of fullHD resolution with modest brightness (250 nits). The display is comfortable to read in indoor environments only. In the outdoors, it is difficult to read due to reflections on its glossy glass and limited brightness. As for the colours, the display is neither rich nor accurate. For routine everyday use, however, it is not bad. Lifting the HP Pavilion x360 experience are the dual stereo speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The speakers are clear and balanced. These are not loud, yet deliver a good experience in routine everyday use, in both laptop and tablet modes.

Coming to the performance, the HP Pavilion x360 delivers a balanced mix of power and efficiency. It is good for everyday use and shows no lag or sign of slowdown after extended usage. Though capable of handling power- and- graphics intensive workloads, it is not suited for heavy workloads such as gaming and multimedia editing.

On the software side, the HP Pavilion x360 boots Windows 11 (Home) operating system with support for Windows Hello – powered by a fingerprint scanner, which is available below the keyboard. The device comes pre-loaded with a lifetime subscription of Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021. Besides, there is McAfee LiveSafe anti-virus pre-installed on a 30-day trial basis. On top, there is a ton of applications from HP to add zing to everyday experience, especially with regard to use at the workplace.  For example, there is a dedicated video tool to add background effects and improve picture quality in video calls and conferences. Likewise, there are audio-related tools to improve audio experience in loud outdoor environments.

Also Read

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

HP launches creator-focused Envy x360 15 series laptops in India: Details

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

CES 2023: Intel announces 13th Gen Core mobile processors for ultra-laptops

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

Vivo X90 Pro review: A camera-focused phone backed by top-notch performance

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Poco F5 smartphone review: Strong on paper and so in hands-on experience

OnePlus Pad review: Promising tablet let down by limitations in Android OS

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Rounding off the device is a modest on-battery time of about seven hours on routine everyday usage. The HP Pavilion x360 has a proprietary charging port, which supports fast charging. Thankfully, there is a 1 x USB-C v3.2 with support for USB power delivery for charging. Speaking of ports, there are 2 x USB type-A (5Gbps signalling), 1 x headphone/microphone combo, and 1 x HDMI 2.1.

HP Pavilion x360: Specifications

Category Thin and Light
Display 14-inch FHD touchscreen
Audio B&O-powered dual speakers
Processor Intel i5-1335U, integrated Iris XE Graphics
RAM 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (onboard)
Storage 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
Battery 3-cell 43Wh Li-Ion
OS Windows 11 (Home)

Verdict

The HP Pavilion x360 is a modest convertible device good for basic everyday use. It has a thin-and-lightweight construction, touchscreen with support for stylus, backlit keyboard, and latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor. At Rs, 83,999, however, it is on the expensive side of the price spectrum since there is no parameter where the device truly shines.


Topics : HP India HP Inc Laptops Laptop review Technology HP

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

Amazon UK trains virtual assistant 'Alexa' to offer advice on periods

alexa
2 min read

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Acer 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop (Photo: Acer)
2 min read

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey unveiled: What is new in special edition phone

Photo: OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey
2 min read

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

Amazon
4 min read

Battlegrounds Mobile India available to play with new BGMI 2.5 updates

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
2 min read

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das cautions bank boards against loan evergreening

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets
3 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

Pilots, airlines
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon