CES 2023: Intel announces 13th Gen Core mobile processors for ultra-laptops

has announced its 13th Gen Core mobile processors at the Show (CES) 2023. The new processor line-up includes H-series, P-series, and U-series for . The H-series has performance-focused processors aimed at gamers and creators. The P-series and U-series mobile processors are designed for thin-and-light category .

“The 13th Gen Core mobile processor family delivers unrivaled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments. With our industry-leading technologies and unmatched global partner ecosystem, people can expect a high-caliber mobile experience in new and unique form factors – so they can game or create from anywhere” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive VP, General Manager, Client Computing Group, Intel.

In the H-series mobile processors, the company announced its first 24-core processor for a laptop. Aimed at gamers and creators, this series of processors enhance performance and expand computing possibilities. They support both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, and PCIe Gen 5. Intel claims the 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors deliver the world’s best mobile gaming platform.

For thin and light laptops, Intel announced new P-series and U-series processors. These processors come with up to 14 cores – six performance and eight efficiency cores – and enhanced Intel thread director. These processors are offered with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for wired connectivity. Besides, these processors boast new Intel Iris Xe Graphics with XeSS super sampling and Intel Arc control. The processors support DDR5 and DDR4 memory, and LP variants. The processors come with integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), Intel connectivity performance suite, Intel Wi-Fi proximity sensing and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio.

With the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel has also updated the Evo designs. Being a hallmark of consistent responsiveness while unplugged, longer battery life, instant wake and fast charge features, the new Evo platform brings videoconferencing technologies – Intel Connectivity Performance Suite and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio. Besides PC, the Intel Evo experience is also available to Thunderbolt 4 docks, monitors, storage, wireless headsets, and accessories like mice, keyboards etc.

According to Intel, Unison will be available on select Intel Evo designs powered by the 13th Gen processor. Intel Unison provides seamless multi-device experience enabling text messages, phone calls, phone notifications and file transfer from your PC to an Android or iOS enabled smartphone.