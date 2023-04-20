close

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

The Inspiron AIO desktop will be available for purchase at Dell exclusive stores (DES) and select large format retail from April 24 at a starting price of Rs 56,490

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
PC maker Dell on Thursday launched in India the Inspiron 24-inch All-in-One (AIO). The Inspiron AIO desktop will be available for purchase at Dell exclusive stores (DES) and select large format retail from April 24 at a starting price of Rs 56,490. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the desktop is aimed at students and creators.
Dell said its new Inspiron 24 AIO has a narrow 4-sided border display with a touch option. The desktop boasts a FHD IPS display and pop-up FHD camera with a tilt feature. It is offered in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB NVMe storage options and 8GB and 16GB RAM variants.

As for the ports, there is 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A (with support for Dell PowerShare accelerated charging), RJ-45 gigabit port, SD Card Reader 3.0, microphone/headset jack, DC power, HDMI-In, HDMI-out (1.4), and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C on the side.
As for the processor, there is a choice of 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U with integrated Intel UHD UMA graphics, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U with integrated Iris Xe graphics. The top-end variant is offered with a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX 550 graphics card with 2GB GDDR6 vRAM.

The Dell Inspiron 24-inch AIO ships with Microsoft Windows 11 operating system with support for Windows Hello compliant IR face recognition system. The OS comes preloaded with a suite of software such as Dell colour profiles, Waves MAXXAUDIO Pro, Smartbyte, My Dell, Dell power manager, Mcafee, Support Assist, and Dropbox.
The base model ships with a 90W power adapter and the top-end model with discrete graphics ships with a 130W power adapter.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

