Lenovo, Nvidia unveil AI Gigafactory programme to fuel enterprise scaling

Lenovo, Nvidia unveil AI Gigafactory programme to fuel enterprise scaling

The new programme enables AI cloud providers to reach time to first token (TTFT) within weeks by speeding up the setup of gigawatt-scale AI factories

Lenovo and Nvidia are pushing the boundaries of AI factories to the gigawatt level | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Las Vegas
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

Global technology major Lenovo and chip giant Nvidia at CES 2026 unveiled the AI Cloud Gigafactory programme to enable AI cloud providers to speed up the rollout of production-ready AI services and improve return on investments.

The new programme enables AI cloud providers to reach time to first token (TTFT) within weeks by speeding up the setup of gigawatt-scale AI factories using pre-built components, expert support, and streamlined construction methods.

"Together, Lenovo and Nvidia are pushing the boundaries of AI factories to the gigawatt level, simplifying the deployment of cloud-scale infrastructure that moves AI intelligence into production faster, with greater efficiency and predictability.

 

"With Lenovo's industry leading Neptune liquid cooling technology, global manufacturing and service capabilities, the Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory with Nvidia sets a new benchmark for scalable AI factory design, enabling the world's most advanced AI environments to be deployed in record-setting time, fuelling innovation at manufacturing speed across industries," Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang said.

Lenovo noted that it already powers eight of the world's top-ten public cloud providers. With the Gigafactory launch, Lenovo said it aims to shorten the path from AI investment to business outcomes by offering an integrated stack of compute, storage, networking, and software solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

