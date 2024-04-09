Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Stands out in segment rife with good options

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a new contender in the mid-range smartphone market, where competition is rife with offerings from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Nothing. However, Motorola's latest release distinguishes itself with standout features such as 144Hz refresh rate display, AI-enhanced imaging system, rapid wired and wireless charging capabilities, and top-tier water-and-dust resistance. On paper, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro appears to be a feature-rich smartphone catering to a wide range of users. But does it live up to expectations? Let us find out:

Design

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts a simple yet captivating design with a slim and lightweight build. The smartphone has a premium in-hand feel, thanks to the vegan leather coating on the back cover and a sturdy metal frame. Motorola has highlighted that the Luxe Lavender colour variant (reviewed here) is Pantone validated, extending to the matching colour of the standard plastic bumper case provided with the device.

In terms of user experience, the soft-touch vegan leather back cover offers a secure grip, instilling confidence in handling the device without the fear of accidental drops. Combined with its slim profile and lightweight design, the phone offers a secure and comfortable user experience.

Display and Audio

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 3D curved 1.5K pOLED display with a segment-leading 144Hz refresh rate. This display, a 10-bit panel, supports HDR10+ and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and can achieve up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, as per Motorola's claims.

In practical terms, the display is vibrant, responsive, and free from the accidental touch issues often associated with curved panels. By default, the display is set to vivid mode, offering saturated colours and enhanced contrast, but users have the option to switch to a natural colour profile if preferred. Additionally, the display allows for adjustment of warm or cool tones to suit individual preferences, and Motorola asserts that it is Pantone validated for colour accuracy besides ensuring true-to-life skin tones.

Regarding smoothness, the display typically operates at a 90Hz refresh rate, seamlessly handling interface navigation and app usage. While manually selecting the 144Hz refresh rate provides a consistently smooth experience, it does impact battery life. Notably, Motorola included an option in its built-in game hub to adjust the refresh rate within game interfaces, enhancing the visual experience for gaming enthusiasts.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. These speakers deliver crisp and loud audio with a wide soundstage, particularly notable when experiencing content encoded in Dolby Atmos format. The device also includes a spatial sound feature for non-Dolby Atmos content, although the latter tends to offer a superior audio experience. It is worth mentioning that the device lacks a 3.5mm audio jack but supports spatial audio over wireless connections.

Camera

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has an AI-assisted triple-camera system on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS. On the front, it features a segment-leading 50MP autofocus camera sensor.

The rear camera system offers versatility but may leave some users desiring better image quality. While enhanced with AI enhancements, the results are not consistently optimal across all scenarios. The primary camera performs well in various lighting conditions, while the ultra-wide-angle lens offers a broad field of view but exhibits colour discrepancies compared to the main sensor. The telephoto lens delivers satisfactory results primarily in daylight conditions.

The front camera is suitable for everyday use, featuring autofocus and auto night mode capabilities, contributing to its effectiveness in capturing clear and detailed selfies.

Despite potential shortcomings in image quality, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro compensates with a range of value-added features aimed at enhancing visual content. These include customisable image filters and an array of post-processing tools accessible through the built-in photo editing tool, which integrates features from Google, such as colour pop, portrait enhancements, and blur effects. It is important to note that some of these features require a subscription to Google One.

Performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro delivers smooth performance across various tasks. It handles everyday usage and demanding tasks with ease, including high-graphic gaming at high graphics settings. While the chipset may exhibit limitations under extreme workloads, it meets the requirements of the target audience within its segment.

Enhancing the user experience is Motorola's near-stock user interface, known as Motorola's Hello interface, based on the Android 14 operating system. The interface prioritises essential features and minimises bloatware, ensuring smooth transitions and efficient app management.

Battery

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered with a 4,500mAh battery, providing sufficient power for a full day of moderate usage. However, intensive tasks can deplete the battery rapidly, prompting the use of its 125W wired charging capability, which can fully charge the device in approximately 40 minutes. Notably, the device stands out as the only smartphone in its segment to support wireless charging, delivering a fast 50W charging capability. Additionally, it offers reverse wireless charging at 10W, allowing users to charge compatible accessories using the phone's battery.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 35,999 for the top-end model, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is as a well-rounded smartphone catering to diverse user preferences. Its standout features, including the 144Hz refresh rate display, AI-enhanced camera system, rapid wired and wireless charging, and top-tier protection against water and dust, provide a competitive edge over its counterparts. However, the device is not without flaws, notably in its imaging capabilities. Nevertheless, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro presents a comprehensive package, prioritising overall user experience over individual features.