OPPO Reno 11 Pro review: Midrange phone with novel design, flagship imaging

The OPPO Reno 11 Pro is a fresh entrant in the buzzing mid-premium segment in India. The smartphone pivots on design and imaging, two parameters that are core to the Reno series, with a dash of performance to round off the package. However, does its price point of Rs 39,999 onwards justify its offerings? Let us find out:

Design

The Pearl White variant of the OPPO Reno 11 Pro exudes a stylish aura. Weighing a modest 181 grams, and with curved glass on the front and back, the smartphone is comfortable to hold and operate. The rear has a triple-layered glass design, featuring a satin finish that mitigates smudges and fingerprint marks. Nevertheless, the protruding camera casing on the top left introduces bulkiness, making the phone unstable on flat surfaces.

As for the frame, it is thin and houses the power and volume keys on the right side, and the microphone, speakers, SIM tray, and USB-C port on the bottom side. The front profile is dominated by a curved display with minimal and symmetric bezels. The phone lacks an official IP rating, a notable drawback at this price point.

Display and audio

The OPPO Reno 11 Pro sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The 3D curved display enhances the screen-to-body ratio and facilitates natural usage with gesture navigation. The display is HDR10+ certified, ensuring supported content is presented with great details, depth, dynamic tones, and colours, with an HDR brightness of up to 950 nits. The display is smooth and vibrant, with good sunlight legibility for an optimal experience.

Coming to the audio, the OPPO Reno 11 pro has a single speaker that is loud and clever. However, due to the lack of stereo speakers, the phone falls short on offering an immersive audio experience.

Camera

The OPPO Reno 11 Pro features a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 32MP telephoto camera sensor tuned for portraits. The front boasts a 32MP camera sensor.

The rear camera system delivers good images with depth, clarity, and natural colours in daylight. However, in low-light conditions, the images are average and inconsistent. The post processing here sometimes oversaturated the image, making it appear unnatural. The main camera produces vivid images while the ultra-wide angle sensor produces images with natural colour tones. Overall, under daylight, all the sensors perform well but encounter challenges in low-light or night time.

The stand-out imaging feature of the smartphone is the portrait mode, which produces DSLR-like images with accurate colours, depth, shadows, contrast, and brightness. With a dedicated telephoto tuned for portraits, the camera creates a natural bokeh in the background. But the portraits are not limited to 2x, there is a 1X option but the end image results in both options being different. The best results are delivered in 2X.

Coming to the front camera, it performs well in daylight but struggles in low-light conditions, even with AI Portrait Retouching.

Video recording capabilities include 4K resolution at 30fps, 1080p and 720p at 30fps and 60fps, with option for ultra-steady mode in the rear camera setup limited to 1080p at 60 fps. The videos recorded are not true to colour – show faded and washed-out colours with weak contrast.

Performance and Battery

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 system-on-chip, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB memory, the OPPO Reno 11 Pro delivers fast and smooth performance. The 4600mAh battery lasts an entire day even with a 120Hz refresh rate, and four hours (screen time) of continuous content consumption. With fast charging speeds, comes with an 80W wired charger in the box, you get a full charge from zero to full in half an hour.

Software

The OPPO Reno 11 Pro runs on ColorOS 14, based on Android 14, which is loaded with several third-party apps and several Google apps. Many pre-loaded apps can be deleted, but there still remains a fair amount of bloatware such as FinShell Pay that cannot be. Moreover, there are two instances of some apps like file manager – Files and My FILES.

Nevertheless, the ColorOS 14 experience is packed with new features, such as the File Dock. It appears on the side to let you save images, text, or files for quick drag-and-drop access across apps. For activating FileDock first users need to activate the Smart Sidebar feature.

Next is an updated “Smart Touch” feature, which can now take out text from images. For example, there is now an option for extracting text from a screenshot that can be pasted in File Dock. Another useful feature is “Smart Image Matting”, which lets you select the foreground object in images and turns it into a transparent PNG that can be saved and shared, eliminating the process of removing background through the app. Long pressing any image can activate this feature.

OPPO said it will roll out three Android updates and four years of security updates to the Reno 11 Pro.

Verdict

The OPPO Reno 11 Pro impresses with commendable battery life, strong performance, and a standout camera, particularly the portrait camera. Nevertheless, it falls short in areas such as lacking an IP rating, dual stereo speakers, and fixed storage. The video recording quality is not entirely accurate in representing colours. That said, the OPPO Reno 11 Pro is on the expensive side of the price spectrum. It still makes a good option, if you prefer design, imaging, and performance to user experience and frills such as ingress protection and wireless charging.