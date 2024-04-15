Samsung Galaxy A35 review: A value play in company's mid-range portfolio

South Korean electronics maker Samsung recently expanded its 5G smartphone portfolio in India with the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 launch. While the latter leads the 2024 A-series line-up, the former is a value proposition in the company’s mid-range portfolio. At Rs 30,999 onwards, the Galaxy A35 offers premium design and features such as Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display and a sealed frame for ingress protection against water splashes and dust. Is it the smartphone to consider in the sub-Rs 35,000 price segment? Let us find out:

Design

The Galaxy A35 looks similar to its elder sibling, the Galaxy A55, boasting a flat frame design and an elevated button section that Samsung refers to as the “Key Island” design. In contrast to the metallic frame on its pricier counterpart, the frame on the Galaxy A35 is made of plastic. However, there is a metallic finish to maintain a premium appearance.

The Galaxy A35 has glossy glass on the back cover, which tends to attract fingerprints and requires regular cleaning. However, the Awesome Lilac colour variant (review unit) does a good job of concealing marks and smudges.

Moving to the front, the flat display sits flush with the frame, contributing to a sleek appearance. However, the presence of sizable display bezels on all sides somewhat detracts from its overall premium aesthetic.

Weighing in at 209g, the smartphone feels slightly hefty, but the weight distribution is on point. Despite fine ergonomics, the phone takes some time to get comfortable with since it has sharp edges. Nevertheless, the smartphone boasts Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the display and an IP67 rating for resistance against water splashes and dust.

Display and audio

The Galaxy A35 boasts a 6.6-inch super AMOLED display, rendering vibrant visuals complemented by its 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth transitions and animations. While the display is readable in sunny outdoor conditions, it tends to exhibit noticeable reflections in well-lit environments when viewed from various angles.

Samsung extends its commitment to premium quality to the display, enabling visuals with fine contrast levels and punchy colours. Although the display supports HDR10+ for high dynamic content streaming from supported platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, etc., the absence of Dolby Vision puts it behind the Chinese competition.

In terms of audio, the Samsung Galaxy A35 has a stereo speaker system that delivers crisp and clear sound. While the speakers may lack depth, they offer impressive loudness.

Camera

The Galaxy A35 sports a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. Images captured by the primary sensor exhibit vibrant colours and brightness, maintaining accuracy even in low-light conditions. The main camera demonstrates a modest dynamic range, particularly noticeable when capturing intricate details such as disturbance on the top layer of water bodies or clouds. However, the supplementary cameras falter in delivering such intricate details.

Speaking of supplementary cameras, images from the ultra-wide-angle sensor appear soft. This could be due to software optimisation to uplift the camera performance. Nevertheless, the ultra-wide-angle camera maintains vibrancy and is usable for capturing landscapes and cityscapes.

The 13MP front-facing camera produces decent selfies in well-lit environments, capturing bright images with adequate facial detail. However, in low-light settings, the smartphone struggles with colour saturation and lacks sharpness in the resulting images.

Performance and software

Powered by its Exynos 1380 system-on-chip, the Galaxy A35 manages day-to-day tasks well. Activities like launching apps and browsing through social media pose no challenge for the device. However, when used for demanding tasks or multitasking, the smartphone encounters difficulties. Although it does not exhibit lag when handling multiple tasks simultaneously, prolonged use under such conditions leads to overheating, resulting in occasional stuttering.

The smartphone can run graphic-intensive games like “Genshin Impact” on medium to high settings. However, adjustments to graphic settings are necessary at regular intervals as the device tends to heat up during extended gaming sessions causing frequent frame drops.

The software experience on the Galaxy A35 is a mixed bag. Running on the OneUI 6.1, the interface is user-friendly and incorporates features such as Knox security, enhancing overall usability. Nevertheless, the Android 14-based UI comes bundled with pre-installed bloatware, contributing to a cluttered experience. Moreover, these additional apps inundate users with notifications and advertisements, detracting from the overall user experience.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery, supported by 25W wired charging. The smartphone endures a day of mixed usage, encompassing casual gaming, intermittent photography sessions, social media usage, and web browsing. Even when subjected to demanding tasks such as video recording and intensive gaming, the battery life remains relatively consistent despite the smartphone's tendency to heat up.

However, Samsung could have opted for a more efficient charging solution for the device, as the 25W wired charging takes approximately an hour and a half to reach full capacity from down to five per cent. Important to note, that the Galaxy A35 does not come with a charging adaptor but just the USB-C charging cable.

Verdict

With premium looks and feel, the Galaxy A35 can be an option for individuals who prioritise design. Beyond its striking appearance, the smartphone has a good display, a modest imaging system, and a lasting battery. It is, however, not the smartphone to consider for performance.