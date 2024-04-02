Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 review: Not perfect yet rekindles love for polaroid

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 is a polaroid camera that strikes a harmonious balance between the playful Mini 12 and the professional Mini 90. It has dual shutter buttons, which facilitate easy switching between portrait and landscape shots. The offset viewfinder may require a brief period of adjustment for users, as it demands a slight shift in eye positioning to align with the actual viewfinder.

Regarding battery life, the NP-70S lithium battery is a standout feature, offering extensive shooting time that outpaces the film budget. Charging, though external, is straightforward with the provided charger. The LCD panel keeps track of essentials like shot count, current photo mode, and battery status.

Unique to the Mini 99 are its diverse shooting modes, which offer photographers creative control. Indoor, sports, and multiple exposure settings, along with a self-timer and adjustable flash, cater to varied lighting and action scenarios.

The bulb exposure setting opens up possibilities for long-exposure photography, a rarity in instant cameras.

However, the Mini 99’s standout feature is its colour mode dial, inviting experimentation with analog effects such as Light Blue, Forest Green, Sepia, Warm Tone, Soft Magenta, and a remarkably authentic Light Leak mode. These options, achieved through internal LED lights, enrich the Instax film’s cool tones or offer creative colour adjustments.

Yet, if you’re someone who prefers to capture detailed photographs, this may not be the ideal tool for you.

Additionally, it may take 2-3 bad photos for you to get used to the camera settings in various ambient conditions.

Pricing

Instax Mini 99: Rs 20,999

Instax Photo Slide mini-format film: Rs 899

Availability

From April 4 on Instax India website and other e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India and Flipkart.