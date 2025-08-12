Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sennheiser Accentum Open review: No frill open-ear buds with focus on sound

Sennheiser Accentum Open review: No frill open-ear buds with focus on sound

Sennheiser's Accentum Open offers a natural sound and all-day comfort with an open-ear design, but sacrifices bass punch and some premium features

Sennheiser Accentum Open

Sennheiser Accentum Open review

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Sennheiser’s new Accentum Open takes a different route from the noise-cancelling, bass-heavy wireless earbuds dominating the market. Built with an open-ear design, these buds aim to deliver a natural, spacious sound while letting you stay aware of your surroundings. The question is, can they stand out against other earbuds built on the same principle? I have been using the Accentum Open for over a month, and here is how they perform.

Design and fit

The Sennheiser Accentum Open takes clear inspiration from Apple’s AirPods, featuring a stem design paired with an open-ear speaker system. The look is fairly minimal, with a matte plastic finish that keeps things understated, while the golden charging pin at the end of the stem adds a small touch of character.
 
 
The charging pins sit at the base of the stem, meaning the buds drop neatly into their case in a way that will feel familiar to AirPods users. The case itself is impressively compact and lightweight, making it easy to slip into a pocket. That said, the lid feels a bit flimsy and snaps shut quickly, definitely not ideal for someone like me, who’s used to flipping cases open one-handed with a thumb. 
 
In terms of comfort, the Accentum Open sits securely in the ears without causing pressure, and the open-ear style delivers a built-in “always-on” transparency effect. It’s still slightly more intrusive than something like the Sony LinkBuds Open I’ve tested before, but it offers a more natural, airy feel compared to traditional in-ear buds. This makes for a good transition for those who aren’t ready for a fully open design.

Connectivity and features

The Sennheiser Accentum Open skips a companion app entirely. On the plus side, this makes setup with any device quick and straightforward, without the extra step of downloading and configuring software. On the downside, you lose out on sound profile customisation, as there’s no equaliser support, and there’s little chance of extra features or firmware updates arriving later. Whether this is a drawback or a relief depends on your style of use. If you’re the kind of listener who just wants to pop the buds in and start listening, you probably won’t miss the app.

Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint support, so switching between, say, a laptop and a phone is smooth. Codec support is limited to SBC and AAC. Nothing fancy, but perfectly serviceable for most users.
 
Pairing is simple: pop both buds in, touch and hold on both stems to enter pairing mode, and they connect quickly to iPhones, Android devices, and Windows laptops alike. The wireless range is solid, holding up well even a room away from your source device.
Touch controls on the stems work reliably for playback, track navigation, and volume. There’s also automatic pause when you remove a bud, and the option to use one earbud while the other charges in the case.

Sound

The Accentum Open’s biggest strength lies in its soundstage. Thanks to the open-ear design, the audio feels airy, spacious, and natural, with a subtle bleed into the surroundings that mimics how we hear in real life. While it can’t quite match the pinpoint separation offered by similarly priced in-ear models, the overall presentation is immersive and among the best I’ve experienced in any open-ear earbuds to date.
 
As expected from this category, bass response is modest. The Accentum Open doesn’t try to overcompensate here, instead delivering a balanced low end that complements its strengths in the midrange. Vocals are crisp, and acoustic instruments have a natural, organic presence. Treble is equally well-tuned, with a smooth, airy quality that avoids harshness.
 
Volume output is more than adequate, even in busy outdoor environments. That said, it won’t provide the sealed-off, isolated experience of in-ear buds—nor is it meant to.

Calling

Call quality on the Accentum Open is above average. The microphones, positioned at the bottom of the stem, pick up voices clearly, ensuring that the person on the other end hears you without issue. However, the open-ear design works against you in certain situations—particularly on public transport or in noisy surroundings—where it can be harder to hear the caller clearly. This isn’t a flaw of the device, but rather a trade-off inherent to the design.

Battery

Battery life is fairly standard, with the buds delivering around 6 hours of playback on a single charge, and the charging case extending total usage to roughly 28 hours. Charging is handled via USB-C, though it’s not the fastest—topping up the case takes close to 45 minutes. There’s no support for wireless charging either, which may be a drawback for some users.

Verdict

  • Price: Rs 12,990
If you’re looking for open-ear wireless earbuds that emphasise comfort, breathability, and a spacious listening experience over isolation and heavy bass, the Sennheiser Accentum Open is a strong contender. While the fit may not suit everyone, these earbuds shine with their wide soundstage, clear vocals, and airy treble. For casual listening, multitasking, and outdoor use, they serve as a capable alternative to AirPods, provided you can overlook the lack of advanced sound customisation and wireless charging.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

