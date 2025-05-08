Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 1 killed as Russia strikes Ukraine on first day of self-declared ceasefire

1 killed as Russia strikes Ukraine on first day of self-declared ceasefire

Another two people were injured after Russian forces dropped guided air bombs in the northeast Sumy region

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

The bombs were dropped on residential areas near the border (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One person was killed early Thursday in Russian attacks in northeast Ukraine, in the opening hours of a 72-hour ceasefire called by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Another two people were injured after Russian forces dropped guided air bombs in the northeast Sumy region.

The bombs were dropped on residential areas near the border, the regional prosecutor's office said on Thursday. Ukraine's Air Force alerted launches of glide bombs and at least one missile in the Sumy region starting at 02:39 am and until early morning on Thursday.

Large-scale missile and drone attacks, which have been a near-daily occurrence in Ukraine in recent weeks, were not recorded since 8:30 pm the previous night, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

 

The ceasefire came into force at midnight on Thursday Moscow time.

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

How Putin uses USSR's victory in WWII to rally support for war in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukrainian drones hit Moscow as foreign leaders gather for Red Square parade

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

Russian missile-and-drones attack kills 2 people in Ukraine's capital

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia to host China, Brazil leaders for 80th anniversary of WWII victory

Donald Trump, Trump

With lower oil prices, Putin is more eager to settle Ukraine war: Trump

But smaller-scale Russian attacks persisted elsewhere in the country closer to the frontline, causing civilian casualties.

A 55-year-old woman was killed in her home in Mykolaivka community in Sumy region around 3 am, and her 24-year-old son was wounded, prosecutors said. Roughly 30 minutes later, another bomb hit civilian infrastructure in Vorozhba community, injuring a 70-year-old woman. An investigation into war crimes has been launched, officials said.

Russia announced a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire to coincide with the celebrations in Moscow for the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Russia's biggest secular holiday.

Kyiv has pressed for a longer-term ceasefire.

In March, the United States proposed a 30-day truce in the war, which Ukraine accepted, but the Kremlin has held out for ceasefire terms more to its liking.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkey mayor

X restricts access to jailed Istanbul mayor's account after Turkiye request

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Musk's Starlink gains from Trump tariff as nations try to ease tensions

Emirates aircraft at Dubai International Airport

Emirates earns $5.2 billion, ranks among world's most profitable airlines

Donald Trump, Trump

'Short-sighted move': 17 states sue Trump admin over $3.3 bn EV funding

Disney

Disney to open new tech-centric theme park in Abu Dhabi, 1st in West Asia

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia US Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsCanara Bank Q4 Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon