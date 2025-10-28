Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
12 people feared dead after small plane crashes in Kenya's Kwale region

12 people feared dead after small plane crashes in Kenya's Kwale region

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said that 12 people were onboard the aircraft and authorities were investigating the cause of the crash

The crash happened in a hilly and forested area about 40 kilometres from Diani airstrip, authorities said

AP Nairobi
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

A small plane crashed in Kenya's coastal region of Kwale early Tuesday while en route to a popular tourist destination in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, with 12 people feared dead, officials said.

The crash happened in a hilly and forested area about 40 kilometres from Diani airstrip, authorities said. Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde told The Associated Press that operations at the crash site were ongoing and more details would be provided later.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said that 12 people were onboard the aircraft and authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kenya plane crash airplane crash

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

