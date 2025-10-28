Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan's Lahore chokes as toxic smog makes it world's most polluted city

Pakistan's Lahore chokes as toxic smog makes it world's most polluted city

Dawn reported that several monitoring stations recorded air quality levels in the 'hazardous' category, with some areas facing emergency conditions

Lahore pollution

The pollution, however, was not uniform across the city | Photo: Reuters

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A thick, hazardous blanket of smog engulfed Lahore on Monday, with real-time data confirming that the city has once again become the most polluted in the world.

According to Dawn, data from IQAir on Monday evening showed Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to a hazardous level of 312, while the concentration of PM2.5, the most dangerous particulate matter, reached 190.5 micrograms per cubic meter, over 25 times higher than the World Health Organisation's annual air quality guideline.

The pollution, however, was not uniform across the city. Dawn reported that several monitoring stations recorded air quality levels in the 'hazardous' category, with some areas facing emergency conditions.

 

At City School, Allama Iqbal Town, AQI levels reached 505, described as a catastrophic health emergency. Similarly, Fauji Fertiliser Pakistan and The City School Shalimar Campus reported AQI levels of 525 and 366, respectively, a clear indication that millions of residents were breathing dangerously toxic air.

The smog crisis has pushed the Punjab province into high alert. According to Dawn, Lahore was followed closely by other major cities in the national rankings, including Faisalabad (AQI 439) and Multan (AQI 438), both of which registered air quality levels considered hazardous.

Also Read

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan continue talks to resolve cross-border tensions

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

BSF foils Pak's smuggling bid, seizes over 5 kg heroin along IB in Jammu

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pak holds talks with Afghanistan, warns war possible if deliberations fail

Lahore pollution

Lahore tops world's pollution chart as overall AQI hits hazardous 412

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Afghanistan, Pakistan head to Turkey for second round of crisis talks

Other urban centres such as Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, and Sialkot also featured among the most polluted cities, reflecting a region-wide public health emergency across Punjab.

The global air quality ranking on Monday night placed Lahore (AQI 272) at the top of the world's most polluted cities, surpassing perennial hotspots such as Delhi (AQI 220) and Kolkata (AQI 170), according to Dawn.

The report highlighted that Pakistan continues to face a deepening pollution crisis, with urban centres consistently appearing at the top of global pollution charts.

Authorities have issued health advisories urging citizens, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, to remain indoors.

The combination of calm winds (0 km/h) and high humidity (50 per cent) has trapped pollutants close to the ground, further intensifying the smog and drastically reducing visibility in several areas.

Experts point out that the persistent smog, driven by vehicle emissions, industrial waste, and seasonal crop burning, has become an annual calamity for Lahore.

This year's readings suggest that the pollution season has begun with particularly alarming intensity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Climate Change, climate plan, Trump tariffs, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Conflict

UN report warns countries still far from meeting Paris climate goals

China population

China's ageing society is creating a new workforce: The hospital companion

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israel's military kills three Palestinian militants in West Bank raid

FILE PHOTO: Mourners offer flowers and prayers for the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election in 2022

Trial begins for man accused of killing former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Hurricane

Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica braces for strongest storm in nearly 2 centuries

Topics : Air Quality Index Pakistan air pollution Air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon