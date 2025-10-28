Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trial begins for man accused of killing former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Yamagami allegedly shot Abe in 2022 with a homemade firearm during an election speech because of a grudge against the controversial Unification Church

FILE PHOTO: Mourners offer flowers and prayers for the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election in 2022

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister since World War II, is regularly mentioned by both Trump and Takaichi | Reuters

AP Tokyo
The trial of the accused killer of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was to begin Tuesday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, goes to court as US President Donald Trump visits Japan for talks with new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Takaichi, a conservative protege of Abe, highlighted their close ties in talks Tuesday with Trump, who called Abe a "great friend."  Yamagami allegedly shot Abe in 2022 with a homemade firearm during an election speech because of a grudge against the controversial Unification Church, which he believed had close ties to Abe and other Japanese politicians.

He has told officials that massive donations his mother made to the church, which was founded in South Korea a year after the Korean War ended in 1953, caused his family's financial collapse.

 

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister since World War II, is regularly mentioned by both Trump and Takaichi.

The trial in the western city of Nara is set to finish in mid-December, Kyodo news agency reported.

The Unification Church, which has powerful political connections around the world, has faced hundreds of lawsuits in Japan from families who say that it manipulated members into draining their savings to make donations.

For decades, however, it largely escaped official scrutiny and maintained close links with the governing Liberal Democratic Party.

