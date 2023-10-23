close
13 killed, several others injured after 2 trains collide in Bangladesh

The accident took place when the passenger train headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka collided with the freight train around 4:15 pm

Image for representation purpose only

Image for representation purpose only

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Listen to This Article

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Bangladesh, officials said.
The accident took place when the passenger train headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka collided with the freight train around 4:15 pm.
Thirteen bodies have been found so far, bdnews24 reported, citing a police official at the Bhairab Railway Station.
Several people were trapped under the damaged coaches, the news portal said.
"An initial report said that the freight train crashed into the Egaro Sindhur from behind, striking two of the carriages, said Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh train freight trains Train Accident Accident

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon