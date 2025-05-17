Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 2 dead, three others injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, say police

2 dead, three others injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, say police

In a social media post, police said the suspect in the shooting was confirmed dead at a local hospital

Shooting, Gun

Three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Las Vegas
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There was a shooting Friday afternoon inside a gym, killing two people and injuring at least three others, Las Vegas police said.

One person died as gunfire erupted at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city's west side, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.

There was no longer a threat to the public, Walsh said. Heavy police presence was seen lined along North Rainbow Boulevard.

In a social media post, police said the suspect in the shooting was confirmed dead at a local hospital. Three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition, a spokesperson with the police department said in a press conference.

 

Officials said they are still investigating a motive.

They said get out, get out, get out, Claudio Vigani, a witness who was at the gym when the shooting started, told KLAS-TV. Then I saw the dead guy next to the machine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

10 escape New Orleans jail through hole in cell wall while guard gets food

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Gaza faces famine threat as Israel blocks aid, crisis grows. What to know

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft gave AI to Israeli army but denies its use to harm Gaza civilians

Moodys

Moody's strips US govt of top credit rating over failure to rein in debt

US senate, White house, United states

Trump slams US Supreme Court after ruling blocks fast-track deportations

Topics : US gun shooting US gun control Las Vegas Las Vegas attack Las Vegas shooting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon