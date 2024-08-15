Business Standard
2 fighter jets crash in northeastern France, search underway for 2 onboard

2 fighter jets crash in northeastern France, search underway for 2 onboard

The pilot of one plane was found unharmed, officials said. A search is underway for the two people onboard the second plane, reported by French broadcaster BFM to be an instructor and a trainee

Indian Air Force’s Russian-designed Su-30 MKi fighter jets fly over New Delhi

The regional prefecture is appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information Photo: Bloomberg

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

Two French fighter jets collided and crashed Wednesday in northeastern France, French military authorities said. One pilot was found unharmed and a search is ongoing for two other people.
According to France's Army of Air and Space, a branch of the French Armed Forces, two Rafale fighter aircraft collided while returning from a refueling mission in Germany and crashed near Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France.
The pilot of one plane was found unharmed, officials said. A search is underway for the two people onboard the second plane, reported by French broadcaster BFM to be an instructor and a trainee.
One of the pilots has been found, he is safe and sound. The search is still ongoing," French Minister of the Armed Forces Sbastien Lecornu wrote on social media. We thank our armed forces as well as to the gendarmes mobilised in the search and in securing the area.
The regional prefecture is appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information.

France Fighter jet military Germany

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

