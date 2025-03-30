Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 2 people killed, dozens wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

2 people killed, dozens wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russia's Ministry of Defence, meanwhile, said its air defense systems shot down six Ukrainian drones

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Regional Gov Oleh Syniehubov said that a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed in the attack on Ukraine's second-largest city. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian drones hit a military hospital, shopping centre, apartment blocks and other buildings in Kharkiv late Saturday, killing two people and wounding 30 others, Ukrainian officials said.

Regional Gov Oleh Syniehubov said that a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed in the attack on Ukraine's second-largest city. 

Ukraine's General Staff denounced the deliberate, targeted shelling of the military hospital. Among the casualties were servicemen who were undergoing treatment, it said.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired 111 exploding drones and decoys in the latest wave of attacks overnight into Sunday. It said 65 of them were intercepted and another 35 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

 

Russia's Ministry of Defence, meanwhile, said its air defense systems shot down six Ukrainian drones.

According to Ukrainian government and military analysts, Russian forces are preparing to launch a fresh military offensive in the coming weeks to maximize pressure on Ukraine and strengthen the Kremlin's negotiating position in ceasefire talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

earthquake

5.1 magnitude quake hits near Mandalay in Myanmar amid ongoing aftershocks

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid-ul-Fitr with dwindling food, no end to war

earthquake, Thailand, earthquake in Thailand

Myanmar quake toll expected to rise as rescue efforts hit by damage, war

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

UAE conducts urgent evacuation of injured people, family members from Gaza

Pope Francis

Pope's willingness to show his frailty provides example to young, old alike

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEDC vs SRH Playing 11RR vs CSK Pitch ReportDC vs SRH Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon