24 killed, over 100 injured in a blast at a religious centre in Pakistan

At least 24 people were killed, and over 100 were injured in an explosion at a religious centre during Friday prayers in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, according to a report by local media platform Dawn.

The explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area. According to the report, police personnel reached the site and rescue operations are underway.

What caused the blast?

Officials said that the reason behind the blast is being investigated. Stating that the forensics teams had reached the site, the officials said that it was too early to "ascertain the nature of the blast". It is being determined whether it was a suicide bombing or a bomb was planted, the report said.

The Islamabad attack coincided with the two-day official visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Emergency declared in hospitals

According to the report, those injured are being shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and Polyclinic Hospital. An emergency has also been declared at Islamabad's Polyclinic, Pims, and CDA Hospital.

The main emergency, orthopaedic, burn centre, and neurology departments have been activated.

The attack on Friday followed an earlier suicide blast that took place at a district and sessions court building in Islamabad's G-11 area in November last year. Twelve people were killed, and more than 30 were injured in the incident.