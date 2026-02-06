Friday, February 06, 2026 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 24 killed, over 100 injured in a blast at a religious centre in Pakistan

24 killed, over 100 injured in a blast at a religious centre in Pakistan

Stating that the forensics teams had reached the site, the officials said that it was too early to "ascertain the nature of the blast"

pakistan Flag

Officials said that the reason behind the blast is being investigated. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 24 people were killed, and over 100 were injured in an explosion at a religious centre during Friday prayers in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, according to a report by local media platform Dawn.
 
The explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area. According to the report, police personnel reached the site and rescue operations are underway.
 
What caused the blast?
 
Officials said that the reason behind the blast is being investigated. Stating that the forensics teams had reached the site, the officials said that it was too early to "ascertain the nature of the blast". It is being determined whether it was a suicide bombing or a bomb was planted, the report said.
 
 
The Islamabad attack coincided with the two-day official visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Also Read

excessive mobile gaming

When play turns harmful: How excessive mobile gaming affects young minds

NEET-PG, NEET, Doctors, NEET PG

Are standards being compromised? SC seeks Centre reply on NEET-PG cut-offs

Health Insurance Policy

Health insurance complaints rise 41% on claims disputes in FY25: Irdai

menstrual blood testing for HPV

HPV screening could get easier with menstrual blood testing, suggests study

fact check, rabies

What we get wrong about the deadly rabies: Doctor busts 13 dangerous myths

 
Emergency declared in hospitals
 
According to the report, those injured are being shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and Polyclinic Hospital. An emergency has also been declared at Islamabad's Polyclinic, Pims, and CDA Hospital.
 
The main emergency, orthopaedic, burn centre, and neurology departments have been activated.
 
The attack on Friday followed an earlier suicide blast that took place at a district and sessions court building in Islamabad's G-11 area in November last year. Twelve people were killed, and more than 30 were injured in the incident.

More From This Section

Life Insurance Council, Insurance

Leading South Korean insurers explore entry into India's $130 bn market

FDA

FDA to act against companies selling 'illegal copycat drugs', chief says

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump gives his 'total endorsement' to Japan's Takaichi ahead of elections

Lebanon

Cash-strapped Lebanon weighs using vast gold reserves to revive economy

Kenta Kon

Toyota appoints CFO Kenta Kon as new CEO in surprise leadership reshuffle

Topics : Pakistan Bomb blast BS Web Reports mosques Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayITC Share PriceQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance