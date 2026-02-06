Tata Steel Q3FY26 profit jumps multifold to ₹2,688.7 cr, revenue up 6.4%
Tata Steel Q3FY26 profit jumps multifold to ₹2,688.7 cr, revenue up 6.4%
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Tata Steel on Friday reported a 723.1 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,688.7 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26).During the same period last year, the company repored a profit of ₹326.64 crore.
More From This Section
Topics : Tata Steel Q3 results BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 5:47 PM IST