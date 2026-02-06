Friday, February 06, 2026 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Steel Q3FY26 profit jumps multifold to ₹2,688.7 cr, revenue up 6.4%

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Tata Steel on Friday reported a 723.1 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,688.7 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26).During the same period last year, the company repored a profit of ₹326.64 crore.
 

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

