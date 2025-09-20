Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Senate confirms Mike Waltz as Trump's ambassador to UN after delays

US Senate confirms Mike Waltz as Trump's ambassador to UN after delays

The bipartisan vote for Waltz came after a recent procedural hurdle sent his nomination back to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where it had to be voted on again on Wednesday

Mike Waltz

The Senate did not vote on a separate matter that would formally designate Waltz as a representative at the General Assembly, due to objections from Democrats | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Senate on Friday confirmed Mike Waltz to be the next US ambassador to the United Nations, filling the last vacancy in President Donald Trump's Cabinet after eight months of delays and the withdrawal of a previous nominee.

The bipartisan vote for Waltz came after a recent procedural hurdle sent his nomination back to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where it had to be voted on again on Wednesday.

The Senate did not vote on a separate matter that would formally designate Waltz as a representative at the General Assembly, due to objections from Democrats, according to a person familiar with the Senate deliberations.

 

It is unclear how or whether Waltz would be able to participate at the annual gathering in New York next week. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC

Trump admin asks US Supreme Court to end legal protections for Venezuelans

Banners on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge

Trump admin threatens further sanctions on Harvard in escalating fight

US immigrants, Migrants US

ICE arrests nearly 550 in Chicago-area as part of 'Midway Blitz' operation

A US Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp

Trump to host Erdogan as Turkey closes in on 250 Boeing jet order

Estonia flag

Nato intercepts three Russian jets that entered Estonian airspace

Topics : Donald Trump US Senate United Nations Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon