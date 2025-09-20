Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin asks US Supreme Court to end legal protections for Venezuelans

Trump admin asks US Supreme Court to end legal protections for Venezuelans

Trump administration has moved to end protections for immigrants, including TPS for 600,000 Venezuelans and 500,000 Haitians granted protection under Biden

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC

Congress created TPS in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering from natural disasters, civil strife or other dangerous conditions | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court for an emergency order allowing it to strip legal protections from more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants.

The Justice Department asked the high court to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that the administration wrongly ended Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco refused to put on hold the ruling by US District Judge Edward Chen while the case continues.

In May, the Supreme Court reversed a preliminary order from Chen that affected another 350,000 Venezuelans whose protections expired in April. The high court provided no explanation at the time, which is common in emergency appeals.

 

Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued in the new court filing that the justices' May order should also apply to the current case.

Also Read

Banners on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge

Trump admin threatens further sanctions on Harvard in escalating fight

A US Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp

Trump to host Erdogan as Turkey closes in on 250 Boeing jet order

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump predicts US govt could shut down on Oct 1 amid funding stalemate

Donald Trump

Trump announces third US military strike on alleged drug-smuggling vessel

Trump launches US 'Gold Card' visa programme to attract wealthy immigrants

Trump launches US 'Gold Card' visa programme to attract wealthy immigrants

This case is familiar to the court and involves the increasingly familiar and untenable phenomenon of lower courts disregarding this Court's orders on the emergency docket, Sauer wrote.

The result, he said, is that the new order, just like the old one, halted the vacatur and termination of TPS affecting over 300,000 aliens based on meritless legal theories.

President Donald Trump's administration has moved aggressively to withdraw various protections that have allowed immigrants to remain in the country, including ending TPS for a total of 600,000 Venezuelans and 500,000 Haitians who were granted protection during Joe Biden's presidency. TPS is granted in 18-month increments.

Congress created TPS in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering from natural disasters, civil strife or other dangerous conditions. The designation can be granted by the Homeland Security secretary.

Chen found that the Department of Homeland Security acted "with unprecedented haste and in an unprecedented manner for the preordained purpose of expediting termination of Venezuela's TPS status.

In denying the administration's emergency appeal, Judge Kim Wardlaw wrote for a unanimous three-judge appellate panel that Chen determined that DHS made its decisions first and searched for a valid basis for those decisions second.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US immigrants, Migrants US

ICE arrests nearly 550 in Chicago-area as part of 'Midway Blitz' operation

Estonia flag

Nato intercepts three Russian jets that entered Estonian airspace

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration plans $6.4 billion in weapons sales to Israel

UNGA

India backs UNGA move allowing Abbas to address session via video

Donald Trump, Trump

US judge dismisses Trump's $15 bn defamation suit against New York Times

Topics : Donald Trump administration Venezuela Venezuelan refugees US immigrants Illegal immigrants US Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon