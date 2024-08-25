Business Standard
Home / World News / Israel launches airstrikes targeting Shiite militia Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel launches airstrikes targeting Shiite militia Hezbollah in Lebanon

In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of preparing to file missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory

Hezbollah, Middle East, Israel, Lebanon

Representative Image: Israel launched airstrikes inside Lebanon early Sunday that its military said targeted positions of the Shiite militia Hezbollah. Photographer: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel launched airstrikes inside Lebanon early Sunday that its military said targeted positions of the Shiite militia Hezbollah.
In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of preparing to file missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.
In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the (Israeli military) is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians, Israeli military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said.
Hagari warned Hezbollah would soon fire rockets, and possibly missiles and drones into Israel. Sirens sounded in northern Israel soon after the warning.
Lebanese media reported strikes in the country's south without immediately providing more details. Social media footage showed what appeared to be strikes in southern Lebanon.
Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv began diverting incoming flights and delaying others due to takeoff Sunday after the Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

Israeli media cited the Israel Airports Authority for the news. Flight-tracking data showed at least two El Al flights swinging far south and diverting after the announcement.
In his statement, Hagari said, We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians.
Hagari didn't provide additional details on the intelligence he cited.
"??We warn the civilians located in the areas where Hezbollah is operating to move out of harm's way immediately for their own safety, he said.
Fears have been high in recent weeks that the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip could escalate into a regional conflict after an Israeli strike killed a senior Hezbollah commander and a suspected Israeli assassination operation in Iran killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Topics : israel Lebanon Hezbollah

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

