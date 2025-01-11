Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 4 civilians injured in IED blast targeting paramilitary forces in Pakistan

4 civilians injured in IED blast targeting paramilitary forces in Pakistan

IED was planted on a motorcycle on the roadside and when the truck passed from there, it was triggered remotely, one police official said

pakistan Flag

pakistan Flag(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Militants targeted a truck carrying paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) personnel with an improvised explosive device in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, injuring four civilians, police said on Saturday.

The attack happened in the Chaman city of the province on Friday.

Police officials said the militants used an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting the truck but no FC personnel were injured.

The IED was planted on a motorcycle on the roadside and when the truck passed from there, it was triggered remotely, one police official said.

Rabia Tariq, public relations officer for the Balochistan inspector general of police's office, also confirmed the incident.

 

Also Read

Pakistan Protest, Pakistan Violence

Militants hit Pak minister, police officer's homes in Balochistan

pakistan Flag

258 Pak citizens deported from 7 countries, 16 arrested in Karachi

pakistan Flag

12 miners trapped after explosion in Pakistan's coal mine, rescue ongoing

Pakistan Army

Pakistan security forces rescue 8 of 16 mine workers abducted by militants

IMD

Guests from 'undivided India' invited for celebration of IMD's 150 yrs

A statement from Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the blast as a cowardly act, adding that the government was committed to protecting the people and would thwart the plans of all elements against peace.

The last three days have seen a sharp spike in attacks from the banned separatist group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in different parts of the province.

Just a few days back an attacker drove an explosive-laden car into a bus transporting FC personnel from Karachi to the Behan area last Saturday. The BLA claimed responsibility for the deadly attack which killed six people.

On Thursday night armed men attacked the residences of a serving minister and a deputy commissioner in Kharan and Kalat areas.

On Thursday armed militants stormed a Levies checkpost in Mastung and also set on fire machinery and equipment of a cement factory in the vicinity before escaping from the scene.

Similar attacks were carried out in other parts including n setting a police station on fire and robbing a bank.

In 2024, at least 685 members of security forces were killed in a total of 444 terror attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ro Khanna

Look forward to more Indian American members in US Congress: Lawmakers

crime scene

Hammer attack at Tokyo University leaves 8 injured, suspect in custody

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Families in shock begin to visit charred homes in Los Angeles area

Donald Trump, Trump

Unlike first term, Trump's business to allow private foreign partnerships

FBI

FBI must be independent, above partisan fray, says outgoing director Wray

Topics : Pakistan Pakistanis Pakistan army Pakistan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon