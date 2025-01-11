Business Standard

Hammer attack at Tokyo University leaves 8 injured, suspect in custody

Hammer attack at Tokyo University leaves 8 injured, suspect in custody

A 22-year-old sociology student attacked eight people with a hammer during class at Hosei University, Tokyo

Nandini Singh
Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Eight people were injured on Friday in a hammer attack at Hosei University’s Tama Campus in Tokyo, prompting an immediate police response. A 22-year-old sociology student was arrested at the scene, Japanese media reported.
 
The incident occurred during an afternoon class, according to NHK, Japan’s public broadcaster. Witnesses described a woman swinging a hammer and leaving several people with head injuries. All the victims were conscious when treated, NHK confirmed.
 
The suspect reportedly admitted to the attack, citing frustration over feeling ignored. 
 
“We will cooperate with police investigations and care for students and faculty shocked by the incident,” the institution said, adding efforts would be made to “ensure campus safety”.
 
 

Rare violence in Japan

 
Japan, known for its strict gun control laws, rarely experiences violent crimes. Yet, isolated attacks have occurred in recent years, including stabbings and shootings. Notably, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in 2022, shocking the nation.

The hammer attack echoes other violent events in Japan. Last December, a junior high school student was fatally stabbed, and another injured at a McDonald’s in Kitakyushu. Police later arrested the attacker.
 
In January 2022, three people were stabbed outside the University of Tokyo during college entrance exams. A 17-year-old suspect, who was not taking the exams, told police he wanted to die after the incident because of academic struggles.
 
Despite the shocking nature of these incidents, Japan remains one of the safest countries in the world. Hosei University, established in 1880 and home to 15 faculties, has not faced a violent attack of this nature in recent memory.

Topics : Japan University

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

