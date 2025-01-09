Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Guests from 'undivided India' invited for celebration of IMD's 150 yrs

Guests from 'undivided India' invited for celebration of IMD's 150 yrs

Officials from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal have been invited to join the celebrations

IMD

While Pakistan has confirmed its participation, the IMD is still waiting to hear from Bangladesh. | Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has invited officials from all countries, including Pakistan, that were once part of undivided India to mark 150 years of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officials from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal have been invited to join the celebrations. Representatives from the Middle East and Southwest Asia are also on the guest list.

"We wanted officials from all countries which were part of undivided India at the time of IMD's establishment to be part of the celebrations," said a senior IMD official.

While Pakistan has confirmed its participation, the IMD is still waiting to hear from Bangladesh.

 

To make the celebrations memorable, the Ministry of Finance has approved a special Rs 150 commemorative coin. From marathons to exhibitions, workshops to olympiads, the festivities are expected to be as vibrant as India's weather itself.

Also Read

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Severe cold grips north India, IMD says mercury could dip further

Flight, plane, Airplane

Govt plans to make weather data sharing with IMD mandatory for airlines

Winter, Delhi winters

Delhi wakes up to dense fog as severe cold wave grips Northern India

Winter, Prayagraj Winter, Cold

IMD weather update: Dense fog disrupts travel amid freezing temperatures

New Delhi Fog, Fog

Dense fog in Delhi, city sees season's longest zero visibility spell

For the first time ever, the IMD will showcase its own tableau in the Republic Day parade.

Born in 1875 during the British era, the IMD turns 150 on January 15. Its creation came after a cyclone devastated Calcutta in 1864 and back-to-back monsoon failures in 1866 and 1871.

What began as a humble setup has evolved into a powerhouse of weather forecasting, communication, and scientific innovation.

In the age of telegrams, the IMD sent weather warnings the old-school way. Later, it became a tech pioneer, introducing India's first message-switching computer for global data exchange and one of the earliest electronic computers for meteorological research.

India also broke ground as the first developing country to launch its own geostationary satellite, INSAT, for round-the-clock weather monitoring and cyclone alerts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

taliban

Taliban hails India as 'significant partner' after high-level talks

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

16 mining labourers abducted in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Eric Garcetti, Eric, Garcetti

India, USA united in fight against terrorism, says US ambassador Garcetti

Ujjal Dosanjh

Trudeau gone, what next for India-Canada ties? Ujjal Dosanjh explains

Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Canadian court grants bail to 4 Indians arrested in Nijjar murder case

Topics : IMD Indian Meteorological Department Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon