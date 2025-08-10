Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 466 arrested during London protest backing banned group Palestine Action

466 arrested during London protest backing banned group Palestine Action

Under the UK's Terrorism Act 2000, membership in or support for the group is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Police in London have arrested 466 people during a protest in support of Palestine Action. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Police in London have arrested 466 people during a protest in support of Palestine Action, which the British government designated a "terror organisation" last month, Al Jazeera reported.

The arrests took place at Parliament Square by 9 pm local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday, with the Metropolitan Police stating the detainees were held "for showing support for Palestine Action."

"It will take time, but we will arrest anyone expressing support for Palestine Action," the police force said in a post on X.Videos on social media showed officers removing demonstrators seated across the square, holding placards reading, "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action."

 

Defend Our Juries, the advocacy group behind the protest, wrote on X, "The people are collectively opposing the genocide in Gaza and the Palestine Action ban."

Under the UK's Terrorism Act 2000, membership in or support for the group is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Also Read

Air India, plane crash

Air India crash: British families await update on DNA-matched remains

Gazans, Gaza aid, Israel-Gaza war, Palestinians

Statehood for Palestine? The legal test, the war, and the global shift

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to meet UK PM Starmer at Scotland golf course to boost ties

Britain, UK, UK flag

Britain ready to fight China over Taiwan, backs peaceful resolution

telecom

UK cos can offer telecom services in India without local office under CETA

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reported from the scene that the threat of arrest "hasn't deterred any supporters" of the group. "Something as simple as wearing a t-shirt saying, 'I support Palestine Action', or even having that written on a sheet of paper," could lead to detention, she added.

Protester Paddy Friend said, "If we can't come down with seven words on a sign and sit quietly, then what does freedom of speech mean?"

Amnesty International UK condemned the arrests as "a violation of the UK's international obligations to protect the rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly."

Labour MP John McDonnell also criticised the police action, calling it "a disgrace that people are being arrested for upholding our democratic rights."

The ban on Palestine Action was issued after members of the group broke into a military airbase in June and damaged two Airbus Voyager aircraft used for air-to-air refuelling, Al Jazeera reported.

Palestine Action says the aircraft "can be used to refuel and have been used to refuel Israeli fighter jets" involved in the Gaza conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US inflation

US inflation likely to rise in July as higher tariffs drive up prices

Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

World leaders hail Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal, urge cautious optimism

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Will not allow Ukraine's 2nd partition: Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin meet

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Thousands rally against Netanyahu's Gaza plan, demand release of hostages

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin

Europe, Ukraine push US on peace plan ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska talks

Topics : Britain palestine London

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon