Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 4th US soldier found dead in Lithuania training mishap, 3 others identified

4th US soldier found dead in Lithuania training mishap, 3 others identified

The soldiers, part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, were on a tactical training exercise when they and their vehicle were reported missing a week ago, the Army said

US flag, USA

Lithuanian armed forces provided military helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial systems and search and rescue personnel (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The final US soldier who went missing in Lithuania has been found dead, bringing to an end a massive weeklong search for the four service members whose armoured vehicle was pulled from a swampy training area, the US military said Tuesday.

The bodies of the three other soldiers were recovered Monday after US, Polish and Lithuanian armed forces and authorities dug the M88 Hercules vehicle out of a peat bog at the expansive Gen. Silvestras ukauskas training ground in the town of Pabrade.

The Army released the identities of the three soldiers recovered Monday, but the fourth soldier's name has not been made public as family notifications continue. They were Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois; Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam.

 

The soldiers, part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, were on a tactical training exercise when they and their vehicle were reported missing a week ago, the Army said.

This past week has been devastating. Today our hearts bear the weight of an unbearable pain with the loss of our final Dogface Soldier, Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division commander, said in a statement Tuesday. Though we have received some closure, the world is darker without them.

Also Read

White House

Secret Service shoots armed man near White House while Trump is out of town

US Senate

Ex-defense chiefs ask congressional hearings on Trump firing top officials

US Army

Transgender ban: US Army halts recruitment, ends gender-affirming care

US flag, USA

No travel reimbursement for US troops seeking abortion, fertility treatment

plane crash

American jet crash: Don't believe there's any survivor, says official

Hundreds of Lithuanian and US soldiers and rescuers took part in the search through the thick forests and swampy terrain around Pabrade, 6 miles (10 kilometers) west of the border with Belarus. The 63-ton (126,000-pound) armoured vehicle was discovered March 26 submerged in 15 feet (4.5 metres) of water, but it took days to pull it out of the bog.

Lithuanian armed forces provided military helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial systems and search and rescue personnel.

They brought in additional excavators, sluice and slurry pumps, other heavy construction equipment, technical experts and several hundred tons of gravel and earth to help the recovery.

Navy divers maneuvered through thick layers of mud, clay and sediment with zero visibility to reach the vehicle Sunday evening and attach steel cables so it could be pulled out. When just three of the four bodies were found, the divers began a search of the bog area for the fourth.

Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of US Army Europe and Africa, expressed gratitude to the US allies who sent troops and equipment to help in the search and recovery.

I can't say enough about the support our Lithuanian Allies have provided us. We have leaned on them, and they, alongside our Polish and Estonian Allies and our own Sailors, Airmen and experts from the Corps of Engineers have enabled us to find and bring home our Soldiers," Donahue said in the statement. "This is a tragic event, but it reinforces what it means to have Allies and friends.

According to the 3rd Infantry Division, Duenez was an M1 Abrams tank system maintainer and had served more than seven years in the Army. He deployed to Poland in 2021 and Germany in 2022, and he was currently serving in the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment.

Sgt. Jose Duenez will always hold a special place in our hearts. As both a leader and a soldier, he set an example every day always the first to arrive and the last to leave, greeting every challenge with a smile and a readiness to support anyone who required assistance, said Capt. Madyson K. Wellens, a commander in his squadron.

Franco was also an M1 Abrams tank system maintainer who had been in the Army for more than six years. He deployed to Korea in 2020 and Germany in 2022.

Wellens said Franco's infectious smile and genuine joy in being with his team were matched only by the tenacity and drive. He never asked more of his soldiers than he was willing to give himself a true testament to his character."  Taitano was also an M1 Abrams tank system maintainer. He had been in the Army for nearly two years, and this was his first deployment.

Cpt. Matthew Lund, another 5th Squadron commander, said "Taitano will always be remembered as the spark of the team. He wore a smile on his face no matter the environment or task and constantly brought the team together with his charisma and laughter.

Approximately 3,500 soldiers from the brigade deployed in January to locations across Poland and the Baltic states for a nine-month rotation as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which supports NATO allies and partners following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This loss is simply devastating, said Norrie, the 3rd Infantry Division commander. We are wrapping our arms around the families and loved ones of our Soldiers" during this difficult time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, US President Trump

Donald Trump's tariff plans still in limbo ahead of Rose Garden event

Turkey flag

Istanbul prosecutor probes Oppn boycott calls in wake of mayor's arrest

earthquake, Myanmar

Myanmar quake: Survivors being found, but hopes fade as deaths exceed 2,700

US Senate

Senate vote to reverse Trump's tariffs on Canada tests Republican support

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin halts dozens of research grants at Princeton University

Topics : US Army military US Military military power soldiers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon