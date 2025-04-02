Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 08:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Istanbul prosecutor probes Oppn boycott calls in wake of mayor's arrest

Istanbul prosecutor probes Oppn boycott calls in wake of mayor's arrest

Ozgur Ozel, the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, to which Imamoglu belongs, held multiple rallies attended by hundreds of thousands to protest the arrest

On Tuesday, hours before the prosecutor's office launched its investigation, Ozel posted on social media a call for a general boycott ending all purchases | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Istanbul
Apr 02 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Istanbul's public prosecutor's office Tuesday launched an investigation into recent opposition calls for a boycott of pro-government businesses following the arrest of the city's mayor.

The prosecutor's office determined that divisive rhetoric" on traditional and social media aimed at hindering the economic activity of a segment of society constituted hatred and discrimination and incitement to hatred and hostility, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Anadolu added that the new investigation is to be merged with ongoing investigations into physical and verbal violence committed against certain businesses.

Last month saw Turkey's largest protests in more than a decade, following the arrest of Istanbul's opposition Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Imamoglu was jailed pending trial on corruption charges that many see as politically motivated. The government insists the judiciary is independent and free of political interference.

 

Ozgur Ozel, the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, to which Imamoglu belongs, held multiple rallies attended by hundreds of thousands to protest the arrest.

Criticizing pro-government media for not covering the rallies, Ozel called for a boycott of over a dozen companies that ran advertisements with the outlets.

A website set up on March 25 listing the companies to be boycotted was blocked by court order two days later.

On Tuesday, hours before the prosecutor's office launched its investigation, Ozel posted on social media a call for a general boycott ending all purchases on Wednesday. The boycott is in protest of the arrests of both Imamoglu and 301 university students who were rounded up in the protests.

Meanwhile, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, referring to the boycott as economic sabotage, told Anadolu that any businesses losing money due to the calls for a boycott will be able to sue for damages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

