6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts southwestern Mexico, causing no damage

Mexico's national seismological service said that as of 9 a.m. local time on Sunday, there had been 329 aftershocks. It put the magnitude at 6.1. It is not unusual for preliminary measurements to vary

AP Mexico City
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck a region in southwestern Mexico early Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing no serious damage or casualties.

It said the quake was centered 21 kilometers southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacn states at a depth of 34 kilometers.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on social media platform X that the quake prompted emergency response teams to review their protocol.

"There are no new developments," she wrote. Mexico's Social Security Institute said there were no reports of damage in the capital of Mexico City, some 600 kilometers east of the temblor's epicenter near the mountainous village of Coalcomn, Michoacn.

 

Some people in Coalcomn and in Uruapan, the second largest city in Michoacn, posted surveillance footage on social media time-stamped at 2:32 a.m. local time that showed buildings sway and parked cars shake. Others reported that they ran into the streets to wait for the shaking to stop.

Mexico's national seismological service said that as of 9 a.m. local time on Sunday, there had been 329 aftershocks. It put the magnitude at 6.1. It is not unusual for preliminary measurements to vary.

Mexico is no stranger to earthquakes because of its position near colliding sections of the earth's crust. In the past 40 years, there have been at least seven magnitude 7 or greater temblors, killing around 10,000 people most of them in a devastating 1985 8.0 quake.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jan 12 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

