Human rights activist warns over abduction of nuclear engineers in Pakistan

Additionally, Mirza criticized the lack of an immediate response, such as deploying helicopters to pursue the abductors. He described the security lapse as highly suspicious

Pakistan's military has been involved in covertly selling nuclear technology to rogue states, undermining global security. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prominent human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has raised serious concerns regarding the reported abduction of 16 nuclear engineers from a uranium mining site in Lakki Marwat, located in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan. Mirza alleged that the incident may be an inside job, with suspicions of Pakistan's military involvement in a broader scheme.

According to Mirza, reports claim that the "Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has stolen uranium from the site," but he believes the situation is more complex. He accused sections of Pakistan's military of facilitating the theft to mask alleged uranium smuggling to Iran. Mirza questioned, "How could the TTP breach a secure uranium mining area without resistance from security personnel or the military?" He further noted that no shots were fired during the incident.

 

Additionally, Mirza criticized the "lack of an immediate response," such as deploying helicopters to pursue the abductors. He described the security lapse as highly suspicious and indicative of possible collusion.

Mirza also alleged that Pakistan's military has been involved in covertly selling nuclear technology to rogue states, undermining global security. He urged, "The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should launch an independent investigation into the incident."

Highlighting the potential risks, Mirza expressed concerns over the safety of Pakistan's nuclear assets and programs. He called on the United States to raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council, emphasizing that unauthorized transfers of nuclear technology and materials pose a major threat to the global non-proliferation regime, particularly the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Mirza's statement comes amid growing fears over nuclear security in Pakistan, with the abduction of nuclear engineers raising alarm about the safety of sensitive materials. He urged international authorities to take swift action to prevent further escalation and ensure the security of nuclear assets in the region.

Topics : Pakistan Nuclear energy nuclear power United Nations

