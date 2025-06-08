6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Colombia, with no casualties reported

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck central Colombia early Sunday, authorities said. No casualties were immediately reported.
The quake hit 17 kilometres northeast of Paratebueno, a city about 116 miles southeast of the capital, Bogota. The US Geological Service reported the quake hit at 8:08 a.m. (1308 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The Colombian Geological Service reported additional tremors with magnitudes ranging from 4 to 4.6 occurred in the same area minutes later.
The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said on X that it was assessing the situation in several municipalities.
Images posted on social media showed people in Bogota who felt the tremor some left their workplaces to seek safety. Footage from rural areas indicated there was no damage.
Colombia lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent seismic and volcanic activity.
