Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia

A local resident stands next to his house damaged by a Russian missile strike in Ukraine, on Sunday

Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that if the G7 moved to ban exports to Russia, Moscow would respond by terminating the Black Sea Grain deal that enables vital exports of grain from Ukraine.
 
The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported last week, citing Japanese government sources. Russia has repeatedly threatened to scrap its participation in the grain deal, which is due to expire on May 18.
 
“This idea from the idiots at the G7 about a total ban of exports to our country by default is beautiful in that it implies a reciprocal ban on imports from our country, including categories of goods that are the most sensitive for the G7,” Medvedev said in a post on his Telegram channel.
 
“In such a case, the grain deal - and many other things that they need - will end for them,” he added.The G7 is reportedly discussing reversing its sanctions approach so that exports to Russia are automatically banned unless they are included on a designated list of products allowed to be shipped to the country.
 

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

