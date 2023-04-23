Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports



The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported last week, citing Japanese government sources. Russia has repeatedly threatened to scrap its participation in the grain deal, which is due to expire on May 18.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that if the G7 moved to ban exports to Russia, Moscow would respond by terminating the Black Sea Grain deal that enables vital exports of grain from Ukraine.



“In such a case, the grain deal - and many other things that they need - will end for them,” he added.The G7 is reportedly discussing reversing its sanctions approach so that exports to Russia are automatically banned unless they are included on a designated list of products allowed to be shipped to the country.

“This idea from the idiots at the G7 about a total ban of exports to our country by default is beautiful in that it implies a reciprocal ban on imports from our country, including categories of goods that are the most sensitive for the G7,” Medvedev said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Also Read Fourth Reich to be created: Russia's Dmitry Medvedev makes 2023 prediction Vladimir Putin talks brotherhood as Volodymyr Zelenskyy goes to US Russia refuses to accept EU's price cap of $60/barrel on crude oil Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly UK announces new tranche of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war US retailer Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy as turnaround fails SoftBank-owned Arm plans to build its own prototype semiconductor German public-sector deal sees salary rise for 2.5 million workers 30 years on, Japan okays nation's first abortion pill, says report US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy