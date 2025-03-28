Friday, March 28, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks central Myanmar, panic in Bangkok

7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks central Myanmar, panic in Bangkok

The epicentre was about 17.2 km from the city of Mandalay, which has a population of about 1.2 million, according to USGS

Earthquake

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Reuters Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, and people rushed out of buildings in panic in Yangon and also in Bangkok, the capital of neighbouring Thailand, witnesses said. 
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was of 7.7 magnitude and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). It was followed by a powerful aftershock. 
The epicentre was about 17.2 km from the city of Mandalay, which has a population of about 1.2 million, according to USGS.
There was no immediate word from Myanmar on damage. 
An officer from the Myanmar Fire Services Department told Reuters: "We have started the search and going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet." 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Thailand, Sri Lanka from April 3-6 to strengthen ties

Thailand

Thailand plans to cut visa-free tourists' stay from 60 to 30 days

Donald Trump

Reciprocal tariffs: India, Thailand most impacted in Asia, says Nomura

cyber crime

Why are Indians trapped in Myanmar's Myawaddy region in cybercrime scams?

White Lotus Season 3

White Lotus Season 3 OTT release: When & where to watch Thai comedy drama?

Social media posts from Mandalay showed collapsed buildings and debris strewn across streets. Reuters could not immediately verify the posts. 
Witnesses contacted in Yangon said many people ran out from buildings in the city, the largest in the country. 
Witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out onto the streets in panic, many of them hotel guests in bathrobes and swimming costumes.

More From This Section

Pete Hegseth

Stronger deterrence needed against China in disputed sea: US defence chief

Lakshmi Mittal

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal looks to leave UK over govt's non-dom crackdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Why does Trump want US to control Greenland? Location, resources and more

donald trump, pete hegseth, michael waltz, JD Vance

6 intelligence leaks that shook the US: Latest Yemen breach joins the list

JD Vance with wife Usha

Vance, wife to visit US military post in Greenland amid diplomatic row

Topics : Thailand Myanmar Earthquake earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon