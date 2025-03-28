Friday, March 28, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 6 intelligence leaks that shook the US: Latest Yemen breach joins the list

6 intelligence leaks that shook the US: Latest Yemen breach joins the list

From war plans to surveillance secrets, America's biggest intelligence leaks have exposed military strategies, covert operations, and government cover-ups

donald trump, pete hegseth, michael waltz, JD Vance

Donald Trump, from left, JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, and Michael Waltz during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC | Image: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A casual conversation among top US officials in a private messaging group turned into one of the most damaging intelligence leaks in recent history. It exposed US military strategies, weapon shipments, and covert operations against Houthi militia in Yemen, sending shockwaves through the defence and intelligence community.
 

How the leak happened 

Senior officials from the Trump administration mistakenly added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to a private Signal group chat. Unbeknownst to them, Goldberg gained real-time access to classified military discussions. Seizing the moment, he later published the details, bringing sensitive US military plans into the public domain.
 
 
Now dubbed the Yemen War Plan Leak, this breach ranks among the most significant intelligence failures in US history, joining the likes of the Pentagon Papers, Edward Snowden’s NSA revelations, and WikiLeaks disclosures. 

Here are six major intelligence leaks in US history:

 

The Hutchinson letters (1772) 

Before the US won independence, Benjamin Franklin leaked letters from Massachusetts Governor Thomas Hutchinson, which revealed the governor’s push for a stronger British military presence in American colonies. This revelation fuelled growing revolutionary sentiments and deepened public distrust in colonial leadership.
 

The Pentagon papers (1971) 

Daniel Ellsberg, a military analyst at the RAND Corporation, leaked a top-secret government report showing how US officials had misled the public about the Vietnam War. Published by The New York Times, the Pentagon Papers exposed decades of deception. Although Ellsberg faced espionage charges, the case was dismissed in 1973. He is now regarded as a pivotal figure in the history of government transparency.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex swings in green, rises 65 pts; Nifty holds 23,600; FMCG leads

JD Vance with wife Usha

Vance, wife to visit US military post in Greenland amid diplomatic row

Donald Trump, Trump

US colleges face funding cuts as Trump ties aid to policy compliance

Arthur Laffer, economist

Economist Arthur Laffer warns 25% US tariffs may severely hit automakers

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

Decades of AIDS vax research imperiled by Trump's withdrawal of US funding

 

WikiLeaks documents (2010) 

US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning leaked thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks, revealing shocking details of civilian casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan, and human rights violations. Among the most infamous disclosures was a classified video showing a US Apache helicopter attacking and killing 12 civilians, including two Reuters journalists. Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison but was later pardoned by former US President Barack Obama in 2017 after serving seven years.
 

NSA leaks (2013) 

Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden exposed the US government’s vast surveillance programs, revealing that intelligence agencies were secretly collecting citizens’ phone data on a global scale. His leaks, published by The Guardian and The Washington Post, triggered worldwide debates on privacy and government overreach. Charged with espionage, Snowden fled to Russia, where he remains in exile, advocating for digital privacy rights and press freedom.
 

Russia election leak (2017) 

National Security Agency (NSA) translator Reality Winner leaked a classified intelligence report detailing Russian interference in the 2016 US election. She shared the document with The Intercept, believing that the public deserved to know the truth. Investigators quickly traced the leak back to her, leading to her arrest and a prison sentence of more than four years. Her story later inspired the 2023 film Reality, starring Sydney Sweeney, which closely follows the real FBI interrogation transcript from her arrest.
 

Watergate scandal (1972-1974) 

Though not a conventional intelligence leak, the Watergate scandal remains one of the most infamous US government cover-ups in history. Investigative journalists exposed illegal activities, including the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and subsequent cover-ups by former President Richard Nixon’s administration. The relentless reporting ultimately led to Nixon’s resignation.

More From This Section

Canada PM Mark Carney

Canadian PM Mark Carney announces end of ties with US over Trump tariff

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Musk says he will finish most of $1 trn federal cost cuts within weeks

US flag, US, united states

US judge temporarily blocks parts of Trump's anti-DEI executive orders

King Charles III

King Charles briefly hospitalised due to side effects from cancer treatment

Red Sea, US airstrike, airstrike, Houthis, Yemen

Suspected US airstrikes hit Houthi-held sites in Yemen, including Sanaa

Topics : Donald Trump Signal US intelligence Yemen BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon