Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Abu Dhabi fund ADQ, Orion team up to invest $1.2 bn in metals, mining

Abu Dhabi fund ADQ, Orion team up to invest $1.2 bn in metals, mining

The partners will invest through different asset classes, including equity, senior debt and production-linked instruments, such as royalties

mining minerals mines

"Downstream sectors such as manufacturing and clean energy are expected to directly benefit from the sourcing of critical raw materials" through the JV, ADQ said.

Reuters DUBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ has teamed up with Orion Resource Partners to form a joint venture that will invest in metals and mining, ADQ said on Thursday, as the wealth fund expands its critical minerals portfolio. 
Under the 50-50 JV, which will be based in the UAE's capital, ADQ and global investment firm Orion will initially invest $1.2 billion over four years in mining companies in emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America, the fund said in a statement. 
The partners will invest through different asset classes, including equity, senior debt and production-linked instruments, such as royalties. 
 
Established in 2018, ADQ has a broad portfolio of domestic assets, including energy, healthcare, as well as transport and logistics such as Abu Dhabi state carrier Etihad Airways. 

Also Read

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

Refiners ask Abu Dhabi NOC to offer 'oil delivered price' as freight spikes

Vedanta

Vedanta Resources secures $300 million loan commitment for debt refinancing

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to meet UAE counterpart on Dec 12 for strategic dialogue

cci

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gets CCI clearance to acquire Covestro for $16.4 bn

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Abu Dhabi's $1 trn sovereign investor seeks innovation in private credit

The fund had $225 billion in assets under management at the end of June and has been investing in sectors that could help oil-rich Abu Dhabi speed up economic diversification plans aimed at cutting reliance on oil revenues. 
"Downstream sectors such as manufacturing and clean energy are expected to directly benefit from the sourcing of critical raw materials" through the JV, ADQ said. 
It will be part of the wealth fund's infrastructure and critical minerals cluster, which includes Australian infrastructure investor Plenary Group. 
The new office will be headed by Philip Clegg, who has served as Orion's managing partner.

More From This Section

plane crash

What to know about collision between passenger jet, US Army helicopter

Donald trump, Trump

'Why didn't the helicopter turn?' Trump on mid-air collision in DC

Salwan Momika

Salwan Momika, Iraqi man who burned Quran in Sweden, allegedly shot dead

Israel hostages released by Hamas

Palestinian militants begin handover of 3 Israeli hostages in latest deal

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Trump ends teen gender transition funding; Musk has reason to cheer

Topics : Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Funds Mining industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEadani Enterprises Q3 resultIND vs ENG 4th T20Gold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon