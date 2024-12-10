Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gets CCI clearance to acquire Covestro for $16.4 bn

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gets CCI clearance to acquire Covestro for $16.4 bn

Covestro is a chemical producer that focuses on the supply of high-performance polymer materials and solutions

Photo: PTI

Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil firm ADNOC is an energy and petrochemicals group. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has approved Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) proposal to acquire Covestro for USD 16.4 billion.

Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil firm ADNOC is an energy and petrochemicals group.

"The proposed transaction relates to the acquisition of up to 100 per cent of the share capital of Covestro AG by ADNOC PJSC, ADNOC International Ltd and ADNOC International Germany Holding AG (ADNOC Germany) by way of an all-cash voluntary public takeover offer to all Covestro shareholders.

"Upon closing of the public takeover, ADNOC Germany will additionally subscribe to 1.89 crore new shares in Covestro, corresponding to 10 per cent of Covestro's current share capital, by means of a capital increase against cash consideration with the exclusion of subscription rights of any remaining minority shareholders of Covestro," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

 

The company runs its India operations through Covestro (India) Pvt Ltd.

Covestro is a chemical producer that focuses on the supply of high-performance polymer materials and solutions.

More From This Section

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Fog mandate: DGCA denies Akasa relief, enforces CAT-III pilot rule

Tesla, Tesla logo

Musk's Tesla restarts search for showroom space in New Delhi with DLF

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI approves Burmans' 26% stake buy in Religare; AGM scheduled for Dec 31

Startup funding picks up after 3-year slump

Shubham Housing raises Rs 1,000 crore in round led by Multiples PE

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Omnicom's Interpublic Group buy to make it India's second-largest ad firm

In October this year, Covestro announced that it had signed an investment agreement with certain entities of the ADNOC Group.

The agreement stipulates, among other items, that the bidder will make a public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of Covestro.

In addition, upon completion of the transaction, the company's share capital will be increased by 10 per cent, under simplified exclusion of subscription rights.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Abu Dhabi's $1 trn sovereign investor seeks innovation in private credit

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air signs codeshare partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways

Adani group

Outlook on Adani investments unchanged amid indictment: Abu Dhabi's IHC

Lulu

Lulu Retail Holdings shares fall on debut after $1.72 bn Abu Dhabi IPO

chart

Abu Dhabi's $1 trillion wealth fund rejigs strategy to speed up deals

Topics : Abu Dhabi CCI Competition Commission of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon