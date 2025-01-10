Business Standard

Vedanta Resources secures $300 million loan commitment for debt refinancing

Vedanta Resources secures $300 million loan commitment for debt refinancing

In September 2024, Vedanta Resources raised $900 million in its first dollar bond issue in more than two years and later raised $800 million through another dollar bond issue in November

Vedanta

Rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's upgraded Vedanta Resources last year. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Indian miner Vedanta's parent on Friday said it has secured commitments from Barclays, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Mashreq totaling $300 million in loan tenors of 3 years and 3 months. 
The proceeds will be used for refinancing some outstanding 2024 and 2026 bonds and for meeting other debt servicing obligations, Vedanta Resources said in an exchange filing. 
The company is looking to upsize the deal and is in advance discussions with other banks for additional loans of $200 million, it said. 
Rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's upgraded Vedanta Resources last year. 
The London-based company has been shoring up its finances. 
 

In September 2024, Vedanta Resources raised $900 million in its first dollar bond issue in more than two years and later raised $800 million through another dollar bond issue in November to refinance some outstanding debt. 
"The loan arrangement enhances the group's liquidity position," Vedanta Resources said. 
Its net debt stood at $11.36 billion as of September 2024, down from $12.35 billion in March, according to a company presentation.

Topics : Vedanta Resources Mining industry Mining firms loan refinancing Abu Dhabi

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

