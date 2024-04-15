Business Standard
Afghanistan flash floods kill 33, injure 27; hundreds rendered homeless

Afghanistan is among the most vulnerable countries against natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, avalanches, landslides and drought

Photo: PTI

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

At least 33 people were killed after snow, rain, and subsequent flooding wreaked havoc in the country over the past three days, according to TOLOnews.
Moreover, 27 people were injured as a result of flash floods in the country.
"According to preliminary statistics, unfortunately, thirty-three people have died and twenty-seven others have been injured due to the recent floods. Similarly, 606 homes have been either partially or completely destroyed," said Janan Saiq, spokesperson for the Taliban-controlled State Ministry of Disaster Management.
Saiq further stated that the provinces of Farah, Herat, Zabul, and Kandahar suffered excessive loss.
"The majority of the casualties were in the provinces of Farah, Herat, Zabul, and Kandahar, with most victims coming from Kandahar province," he said, according to TOLOnews.
Afghanistan is among the most vulnerable countries against natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, avalanches, landslides and drought.
The State Ministry for Disaster Management Affairs said that over 22,000 needy families had received and dispersed national and foreign aid since the start of the current solar month.
The ministry also warned of the risk of increasing flood casualties, as well as further snow and rain precipitation causing flooding in the provinces in the coming days.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

