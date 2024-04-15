Business Standard
Will allow Indian authorities to meet crew members of seized vessel: Iran

Iranian foreign minister Amir-Abdollahian spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday

Iran_Foreign_Minister

In the talks, Jaishankar called for release of the Indians onboard Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel MSC Aries. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Tehran will allow Indian authorities to meet 17 Indian crew members of a cargo vessel that was seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.
Amir-Abdollahian conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a telephonic conversation on Sunday, according to an Iranian readout.
In the talks, Jaishankar called for release of the Indians onboard Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel MSC Aries.
 
"We are following up on the details of the seized ship and soon it will be possible for the representatives of the Indian government to meet with the crew of the said ship," the Iranian readout quoted Amir-Abdollahian as saying.
It said Jaishankar expressed his concern about the situation of the 17 Indian crew members and requested assistance from Iran in this regard.
Special Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized 'MSC Aries' reportedly in view of its links with Israel.
The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said on Saturday that it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of 25 crew members and the return of the vessel.
Hours after the Iranian action, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the ship's crew comprised of Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian nationals.
Official sources in India said it is in touch with Iran to secure the release of 17 Indians.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

