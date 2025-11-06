Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Afghanistan, Pak set for final round of talks after earlier attempts fail

Afghanistan, Pak set for final round of talks after earlier attempts fail

The second round of talks in late October lasted four days but ended without results

Afghanistan-Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan flag

The upcoming meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to hold the third and possibly final round of talks in Istanbul on Thursday, after the earlier two rounds failed to produce any breakthrough. The meeting, mediated by Turkey and Qatar, will focus on resolving key disputes and implementing previous agreements that remain unfulfilled, according to TOLO News.

The upcoming meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours. The second round of talks in late October lasted four days but ended without results, despite mediation by Turkey and Qatar following deadly border clashes and a temporary ceasefire that began on October 19.

The Afghan team is led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, head of the General Directorate of Intelligence. Other members include Rahmatullah Najib, Deputy Minister of Interior; Suhail Shaheen, the acting ambassador in Qatar, Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban figure, Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zakir Jalali, Deputy Director of Political Affairs, as per TOLO News.

 

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed on Wednesday that his country's representatives had departed for Istanbul, expressing hope that the meeting would help both sides "find a peaceful solution to the current tensions, " Dawn reported.

The Pakistani delegation is being led by Asim Malik, head of Pakistan's intelligence agency.

During the second round, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a severe warning to the Taliban regime. On October 29, he said Pakistan could strike deep into Afghanistan and "push them back to the caves" if another militant attack occurred on Pakistani soil, according to Dawn.

Further, political analyst Asadullah Nadeem said the current meeting could be decisive: "It is possible that this round will be the final one, either to confirm or reject the framework of an agreement previously outlined between the delegations."

Meanwhile, the Amir of Qatar expressed optimism that both sides could resolve their disputes, while Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said he hoped the dialogue would lead to cooperation and stability.

"My wish and prayer is that these talks yield results and that we can help each other. I seek positive and forward-moving relations with Afghanistan, Iran, and all our neighbours," said Ishaq Dar.

Ties between the two countries have deteriorated sharply in recent weeks, marked by cross-border skirmishes, airspace violations, and mutual accusations. The tensions escalated after an October 11 attack on Pakistan from Afghan territory, followed by Taliban allegations of Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, claims that Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire Violation

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

